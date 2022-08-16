Welcome to Georgia Tech!

I hope you’re enjoying your first days on campus! For many of us older students, the past two years have felt decidedly un-collegiate, which is a bit of shame if we’re being honest.

Parties have been canceled, clubs have scaled back and classes have changed format and structure at a pace that was seemingly impossible to keep up with.

But the thing I noticed most was the subtle regression of an on-campus “vibe” that seemed to be the (un)-official defining characteristic of the Tech experience.

The third- and fourth-years that would have shown the new classes what it meant to be a Tech student are gone, and with them collective decades of uninterrupted experiences and traditions that we may never see again. On the one hand, this is unbelievably saddening to me. Having been a freshman before the pandemic, I remember being a part of this and experiencing what it felt like to be a Jacket.