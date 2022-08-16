On-campus resources

VOICE supports victim-survivors of sexual and relationship violence regardless of gender identity with emotional, medical, academic, housing and financial resources.

VOICE can assist with reporting if victim-survivors choose to do so, but reporting is not required to meet with and get support from VOICE. Call 404-894-9000 for a 24/7 confidential support line, or visit healthinitiatives.gatech.edu/well-being/voice. Additional services offered through Health Initiatives include nutrition counseling and The Body Positive program.

By setting up an appointment through the Center for Assessment and Referral (CARE), students can receive a primary assessment and referral to the best available resource to support their mental health. An initial appointment is required before meeting with anyone in the Counseling Center or Psychiatry Clinic. CARE is located in the Smithgall Student Services Building and can be contacted at 404-894-3498 to set up an appointment.

If referred, the Counseling Center offers individual, group and couples counseling sessions, all of which are free to enrolled students. However, the Center can also help with off-campus referrals to other providers. The Center also offers QPR Training and peer coaching.

The Campus Recreation Center (CRC) membership is included in student fees and boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool, basketball courts, a fitness floor and more to support your physical health. The CRC also offers personal training and various group fitness classes throughout the year.

ACADEMICS

During the transition to Tech, you may face challenges in your courses. In addition to taking advantage of your professor’s and TA’s office hours, utilizing the Tutoring & Academic Support (TAS) unit can greatly benefit you. Peer-Led Undergature Study (PLUS) sessions are offered for numerous and traditionally challenging courses you may take your first year.

The sessions are led by students who have already taken the course and are opportunities to work with fellow classmates to understand course content and prepare for upcoming exams.

1-to-1 Tutoring offers more personalized time for you to meet with a student tutor to assist you in your learning. These tutoring sessions are free of charge and offered for a larger selection of courses than PLUS sessions. Appointments must be made at tutoring.gatech.edu at least 24 hours in advance of the appointment. The Tutoring Reception Desk is located in CULC 273.