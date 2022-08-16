Meet your SGA

SGA does a lot for students, so read on to learn a little more about the group that represents you!

SGA works to represent the student opinion to the Georgia Tech administration, start our own initiatives, fund and empower student organizations, and generally enrich the student experience.

Some areas of interest include campus services such as dining and buses, sustainability, arts, Georgia government relations, and more! SGA consists of three branches: Executive, Legislative, and Judicial.

The Executive branch is composed of the President, Executive Vice President, and the Executive Cabinet, as well as committee chairs and committee members. Committees each work on a unique niche of campus, and they are a great place to start if you want to get involved at a low time commitment level. You can apply through Tech’s Engage page, gatech.campuslabs.com/engage!

The Undergraduate House of Representatives (UHR) is the Legislative branch.

UHR consists of representatives for each class, each academic major, and special interest groups like transfer and international students, which all work together to directly represent student needs.

Finally, the Judicial branch is the Undergraduate Judiciary Cabinet (UJC), whose two main purposes are to hear cases of non-academic misconduct that involve undergraduates and interpret SGA policy to determine if any actions of the other two branches are unconstitutional. If you are interested in any of the three branches, apply to join at sga.gatech.edu/getinvolved/.

No matter if you choose to get involved with SGA or not, please know that we are here to support you and your various communities.