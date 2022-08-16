Joining clubs

As a new student at Tech, getting involved can seem like a monumental task. But there are a number of ways to find your community, such as Week of Welcome, the Fall organizations and research fairs, and a number of others that can help you find your place. If you’re looking to join a student organization at Tech, you can be sure that there is an organization for you. As a freshman, the engage website, gatech.educampuslabs.com, was a resource I used aid in my own search. You can use the search bar to look for different organizations and select specific types to join from professional and career-oriented ones to fun and recreational ones. Each organization has a page on Engage with information on how to contact them, their social media and website and how to join. It doesn’t hurt to send questions to the organization if you’re hoping to learn more!

If you’d like to meet different student organization leaders, Week of Welcome and the Fall organization fair is the place for you! During Week of Welcome, you’ll get to attend events and workshops hosted by a number of organizations. This is a great way to meet other students and learn about how they got involved at Tech. At the fall organizations fair, you’ll get a chance to meet other students from nearly 200 organizations! All of the organization leaders are extremely excited to meet you, the newest students at Tech. The fair is a great opportunity to mingle with student leaders, hear about their organizations and maybe grab some free swag. It also doesn’t hurt to express your interest to different organizations and sign up for different email lists from them. You might get a ton of emails at first, but eventually you might see some event or opportunity that piques your interest. These are just some of the ways you can find organizations that interest you. Walking around campus and on social media, you’ll also see plenty of advertisements for different events happening on campus. If something catches your eye, check it out! Take advantage of being a freshman by asking questions and trying new things. You may just find something you really enjoy.