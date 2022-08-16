Some days it feels like you are drowning. Drowning in stress, drowning in work, drowning in responsibilities, fully submerged underwater. The worst part about drowning is that you are helpless. You can flail around, you can try to swim or try to breathe. But in the end, if you are drowning, you will drown. But what if, on the off chance, someone near you is also struggling in the water?

Knowing you’re not alone might help you fight the water, fight your fate.

You might find that other individual in the water and work together to escape.

Imposter syndrome can feel like drowning. It feels like everyone around you has their life put together perfectly.

No one else is struggling with the classwork the way you are. No one else feels overwhelmed by moving into the dorms and meeting new people. No one else feels apprehensive about being on a new campus in a new environment.

People at Tech do not often openly discuss feelings of concern and inferiority.

The GroupMe chats are chockfull of students complaining that people are too slow to understand concepts or ask “dumb” questions constantly. The Zoom chats brag