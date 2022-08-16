Best study spots

Looking for the perfect place to study? Tech is full of different spots that are conducive to everyone’s different study techniques. While they all fall under the Institute’s umbrella, each building has its own niches and general atmosphere that make them a little different from each other.
While you are at Tech, you are sure to find your favorite place to study. Everybody has their personal favorites, and with the new student center now open, there’s something for everyone!
Here are a few of the Technique’s top picks for the best study spot on campus.
OUTDOOR PICK
If you are looking to catch some of Georgia’s sunshine while doing some homework, a great place to check out is Tech Green.
This green space is considered the heart of campus by many students. It offers a space to study, as well as relax, eat or play a quick game of SpikeBall, and allows all a great opportunity to get some fresh air.
CAMPUS FAVORITE
One of the most popular places to study on campus is the Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons. Clough offers a ton of different places to sit, the most prized of which being the booths on the fourth floor. Between all of the seating, the vending machines and the coffee shop downstairs, it is easy to see why this is one of the busiest spots on campus.
STUDY WITH A SNACK
Care to enjoy a cup of coffee or a bagel while studying? A great place to check out is Whistle Bistro. Located right behind Tech Tower, Whistle Bistro always has the best music playing and a great ambiance to relax in while finishing your CS homework.
BEST BUILDING
If you are looking for a building that inspires creativity and sustainability, make sure to visit the Kendeda Building.
Arguably one of the most beautiful buildings on campus, Kendeda breathes life into those who enter. This living building offers both indoor and outdoor places to study that are sure to inspire everyone’s best work.
PEACE AND QUIET
Do you prefer a quiet place to study? Crosland Tower Library’s sixth and seventh floor are the great places to check out.
Both silent floors offer lots of seating, a floor to ceiling window and absolute peace and quiet. The sixth floor is brighter with green furniture perfect for the daytime, while the seventh floor has muted lighting with darker wood and burgundy furniture that makes it feel like Gryffindor’s common room.
WILDCARD
While at Tech, many students fall in love with their own major buildings. Whether it’s Architecture East, the MRDC or the Bio Quad, your major building has the potential to feel like a second home on campus.
Its close proximity to all of your classes offers the possibility for you to spend hours getting to know the building.
There are so many places at Tech that are perfect for studying, and there is no way we could list out all of the best spots. Be sure to give all these places a try, but if none of them suit you, don’t worry!
There are so many other great places to check out. Ask anyone on campus and they will tell you their own favorite place to spend time.
We can’t wait for you to find your favorite place on campus to call your own.
Happy studying!