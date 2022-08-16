Best study spots

Looking for the perfect place to study? Tech is full of different spots that are conducive to everyone’s different study techniques. While they all fall under the Institute’s umbrella, each building has its own niches and general atmosphere that make them a little different from each other.

While you are at Tech, you are sure to find your favorite place to study. Everybody has their personal favorites, and with the new student center now open, there’s something for everyone!

Here are a few of the Technique’s top picks for the best study spot on campus.

OUTDOOR PICK

If you are looking to catch some of Georgia’s sunshine while doing some homework, a great place to check out is Tech Green.

This green space is considered the heart of campus by many students. It offers a space to study, as well as relax, eat or play a quick game of SpikeBall, and allows all a great opportunity to get some fresh air.

CAMPUS FAVORITE

One of the most popular places to study on campus is the Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons. Clough offers a ton of different places to sit, the most prized of which being the booths on the fourth floor. Between all of the seating, the vending machines and the coffee shop downstairs, it is easy to see why this is one of the busiest spots on campus.