Atlanta Hawks Season Preview

The Atlanta Hawks season began on Wednesday, Oct. 22 in what feels like a make-or-break year for the squad. The Hawks displayed their old habits on opening night in a disappointing 138-118 loss against the Toronto Raptors. Coming into the game as favorites, this was a discouraging outcome for Atlanta, but they will look to build upon bright spots like forward Jalen Johnson’s stellar performance.

Head coach Quinn Snyder currently has a record of 89-104 with the Hawks which is, bluntly put, subpar. Superstar point guard Trae Young is now 27 years old, and much of his prime has been wasted on mediocre seasons ending in play-in and first-round exits. Fans hope this season could mark a turn in the right direction.

Young is entering the last year of his contract and decided not to sign an extension during the offseason. If the team falls short of expectations in 2025-26, he could decide to part ways with Atlanta. Young is by no means a perfect player with his efficiency and turnover, but his play has been good enough to warrant better results than the Hawks have shown.

In the offseason, the Hawks added Luke Kennard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kristaps Porziņģis. These players will fill holes left by the departing Caris Levert, Terrance Mann and Clint Capela. Of these new players, Porziņģis has the highest upside but also the highest variance. He is an extremely talented player — quite literally nicknamed “Unicorn” — but he’s been injury-prone his whole career.

Porziņģis has missed significant time in six of his nine NBA seasons. This does not bode well for the Hawks, who lack depth at center. Fifth-year player Onyeka Okongwu has emerged into a solid piece, but, behind him, the team will rely on inexperienced players.

Johnson, a rising star and the Hawks best player on opening night, also has injury concerns.. Prior to his season ending injury last year, Johnson was averaging 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists on 50% shooting from the field. If he stays healthy, he can be a quality second option that complements Young to perfection. His elite athleticism and rebounding skills are essential to the Hawks’ chances of making a post-season run this year.

Another key part to this team’s success is the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft, Zaccharie Risacher. He has shown flashes 3-point shooting ability, finishing the season on 35% from behind the arc. However, this team needs him to take a jump. Risacher doesn’t need to be an all-NBA superstar — the Hawks would benefit tremendously from simple and consistent 3-and-D play. If Risacher shoots around 40% from deep and plays well defensively, the Hawks could make a run in the wide-open Eastern Conference.

The road to the NBA playoffs is grueling, but if Atlanta’s stars stay healthy, young players make strides and depth pieces rise to the occasion, they are a dark horse candidate for a special 2025-26 NBA Season.