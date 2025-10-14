Jackets Volleyball Splits First ACC Matches of Season

Following a heartbreaking five set loss to u[sic]ga in the annual volleyball classic atMcCamish Pavilion, Tech volleyball had one week to prepare for matches against the No. 24 University of Miami and unranked Florida State — two teams coming off 2024 NCAA Tournament appearances. Needing a bounce back weekend, the Jackets split the matches, falling to the Hurricanes before sweeping the ’Noles.

On Friday night, Tech welcomed Miami to O’Keefe Gymnasium to kick off conference play. The Hurricanes’ sophomore starting middle blocker Logan Wiley made her return to Atlanta, having played for the Jackets in 2024. Head Coach Michelle Collier fielded an altered lineup, starting freshman outside hitter Anna Fiedorowicz over freshman outside hitter Anika Groom in an ongoing effort to pinpoint the Jackets’ best combination of players. .Collier chose to run a 5-1 rotation, something Tech has been experimenting with this season which involves junior setter Heloise Soares playing in both the front and back row.

Tech started slow in the first set but fought back to lead at the first television timeout, 15-13. Tech eventually ceded the lead, coming up just short to drop the opening set 26-24. While junior right side hitter Larissa Mendes and graduate student middle blocker DeAndra Pierce had over three kills in the first set and hit above .500, Miami’s strong blocking made it difficult for Tech to get production from their outsides. Both Fiedorowicz and freshman Lameen Mambu had as many errors as kills, and Miami had six blocks by the end of the first set.

While Tech reduced Miami’s block total to two in the second set, the Hurricanes’ hitters showed up in a big way, hitting .571 in the set. One danger of Tech’s 5-1 rotation is that Soares, the setter, has to play in the front row and block. Typically, setters are worse than other hitters at blocking, giving the opponent an advantage in those rotations. In the second set, the Hurricanes overpowered Tech’s block attempts, running away with a 25-14 win. While Tech struggled to gain momentum, Mendes had another three kills to increase her match total to six.

In the third set, Collier changed her lineup, subbing in freshman outside hitter Noemi Despaigne and Groom to run a 6-2 rotation with freshman setter Sara Toth. Despite these changes and the Jackets notching their best set hitting percentage in the match, Tech could not overcome Miami’s firepower. Miami’s match hitting percentage eclipsed .350 while Tech’s sat below .125, and the Jackets’lack of blocking proved costly. Tech dropped the final set 25-20 to lose to the Hurricanes in three. Wiley, the former Jacket,finished the match with four blocks and two kills on only three attempts. Mendes led the way for the Jackets with eight kills, and Soares recorded her 10th consecutive match with more than 15 kills.

In Sunday’s match against the Seminoles, Tech moved on from Friday’s loss and came out on fire. Collier continued with the same starting lineup, choosing Fiedorowicz over both Groom and Despaigne. Her trust paid off as Fiedorowicz recorded 13 kills at a plus .400 percentage and three blocks.

Fiedorowicz was not the only Jacket hitter on form, as Mambu and Mendes also got double digit kills with 14 and 12 respectively with Mambu reaching .440. While Tech took control late in the first and second sets, the third set was a back and forth contest. It featured 16 tie scores and six lead changes. After a kill by FSU star junior outside Iane Henke, Tech was down 18-20, needing a quick turnaround to avoid a fourth set. Tech dug deep to get the win 25-23 on a kill by Fiedorowicz. With Soares in the front row late in much of the third set, Collier made a tactical decision to sub in 6-foot-6 right side hitter Ital Lopuyo for a blocking upgrade and third hitter. Throughout the entire match, Soares’ success in setting in the back row was crucial for the effectiveness of the 5-1 rotation.

Not only did Tech hit better thanFSU, they also outblocked the ’Noles 9.5-5.0, a big improvement from the Miami loss. This sweep needs to serve as momentum for the Jackets as they take a road trip to No. 11-ranked Southern Methodist University and No. 5-ranked Pittsburgh. While matches will be tough, winning one would be a massive accomplishment before Tech heads back to Atlanta to host the University of North Carolina and Duke in O’Keefe.