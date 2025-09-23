Fans storm the field as Jackets sting Clemson 24-21

In an instant classic, Tech beat 12th ranked Clemson on a walk-off 55-yard fire drill field goal from Aidan Birr.

The Tigers came to Atlanta as a narrow favorite, but the matchup was anything but a certainty, with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney saying, “We’re going to have to play our best game yet to beat them.”

With star quarterback Haynes King back on the field after missing last week’s matchup vs. Gardner-Webb, the Jackets fielded a strong offense featuring running back Jamal Haynes and wide receivers Eric Rivers and Malik Rutherford.

Tech started the game with the ball, but a failed conversion on fourth-and-2 meant they would come up empty-handed after a 67-yard drive. Clemson’s first drive started well, but a big hit on quarterback Cade Klubnik by redshirt senior defensive back Omar Daniels forced a fumble that was recovered by the Jackets, making it Tech’s ball. The Jackets would capitalize with a 40-yard field goal, and Clemson was unable to strike back in the next drive, missing their own field goal attempt.

Bobby Dodd was electric at the end of the first quarter, as King connected with Rivers for a 42-yard strike as time expired to reach Clemson’s 5-yard line. After the intermission, Tech punched the ball into the south end zone on the first attempt, with Haynes’ 5-yard touchdown run continuing Tech’s remarkable red zone efficiency — 10-0 Jackets. After forcing Clemson into another punt, Birr kicked 42-yarder to make it 13-0.The shutout would not last, however, as Clemson would get points on the board in the next drive through a Klubnik rushing touchdown to make it 13-7.

In a slow third quarter, Clemson took advantage of a 3-and-out Tech drive to score a 73-yard touchdown. After two more failed drives, Tech marched down the field through the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter, and capped it with another Haynes touchdown rush to retake the lead, 19-14.

Then, in the second best moment of the game, Tech tried a two point conversion to put the game out of reach. King pitched the ball to Rutherford on a reverse, who threw to redshirt senior wide receiver Dean Patterson in the endzone, giving Tech the score to make it 21-14.

With only 10 minutes left, Clemson burned seven minutes in a single drive, eventually making it to Tech’s four yard line on third down. After a scoring off running back Adam Randall’s 2-yard rush, they would kick the extra-point to tie the game at 21.

Tech then took possession with 3 minutes 26 seconds remaining and two timeouts. After burning both timeouts to get 38 yards down the field to the Clemson 37-yard line, they faced a 4th-and-2 with 23 seconds and counting left on the clock. The offense sprinted off the field and the field-goal unit set up a 55-yarder that would be Tech’s longest ever game-winner and kicker Aidan Birr’s career-long. After pausing for a second, Birr drilled the walk-off kick and the student section poured out onto the field.

Tech’s win has enormous implications for the season as a whole. The Jackets are now nationally ranked for the first time since last season’s win against Florida State. They’ve entered the CFPconversation, currently leading the ACC with a run of winnable games ahead. The Jackets play the Temple Owls (2-1) next at Bobby Dodd, a game they will be favored in, though they will be cautious to not slip up. Throughout the preseason, Tech largely flew under the national radar, but this win has brought them into the national spotlight.

Tech’s win broke a nine-year losing streak against Clemson, and this year is the first time the team is 3-0 since 2016. This gives Brent Key and the Jackets reason to be hopeful for the rest of the season.