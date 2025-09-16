Alcaraz and Sabalenka Shine at the 2025 US Open

The 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships came to a close with two superstars showing why they are at the top of tennis today; Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka both captured titles in comprehensive fashion in front of roaring crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

On the men’s side, 22-year-old Alcaraz defeated Italian defending champion Jannik Sinner in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, to win his second U.S. Open and sixth Grand Slam overall. The victory returned him to the No. 1 world ranking and also made him the third man, after Björn Borg and Rafael Nadal, to win six majors before turning 23. This match aligned with the growing rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner, poised to define the next era of men’s tennis. Alcaraz’s win earned him a $5 million prize — just part of the record $90 million payout for the tournament.

The final match was especially meaningful, as it was the third straight Grand Slam final between Alcaraz and Sinner just this year. Their matches have combined speed, strength and strategy, sparking discussions about the next iconic era of men’s tennis. While Sinner showed great effort to take the second set, Alcaraz’s explosiveness and technique ultimately proved too much to handle.

In the women’s final, Sabalenka defended her throne with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over American Amanda Anisimova. She became the first woman to repeat as the U.S. Open champion since Serena Williams in 2014. The Belarusian star has now won four major titles and continues to hold the world No. 1 spot. In a playful tribute, she was presented with a custom WWE championship belt.

The 2025 U.S. Open also broke financial records. The tournament’s prize pool increased to $90 million, with each singles champion taking home $5 million — the highest payout in Grand Slam history. Notably, the commitment to equal pay between men and women continues to set tennis apart as a relative leader in sports equity — all four Grand Slam championships have offered gender-equal prizes since 2007, though smaller tournaments are not as equitable.

Thas said,the final did not come without drama. Security was heightened during the men’s final because President Donald Trump was in attendance, delaying the start of the match by 30 minutes. When Trump made his appearance about 45 minutes before the match, he received a mixed reception. Once the first point was played though, the two players stole the spotlight.

Looking ahead, the U.S. Open continues its legacy as a stage where history is made and stars shine. The 2026 tournament is already on the horizon, set to unfold from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, 2026. Until then, tennis fans will look forward to the next Grand Slam — the Australian Open in Melbourne next January.