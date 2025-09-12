Jackets Overcome Early Blunders to Beat Colorado, 27-20

The Jackets began their 2025 football campaign on the road last Friday, taking on the University of Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Although the squads had never faced off before, they share a significant piece of football history, both claiming the highly controversial 1990 National Championship. Some may say that the Jackets have settled that score from 35 years ago with Friday’s victory under the lights.

The so-called “Battle for 1990” was just one of many storylines surrounding this contest.

Deion Sanders’ public cancer recovery and how his squad would fare without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders defined the narrative for the Buffaloes, while Jackets fans wondered if the team could live up to the highest expectations Tech has faced since the Coach Paul Johnson era. This set the stage for one of the most hyped match-ups of Week 1, evident by the sold-out Folsom Field and raucous atmosphere in Boulder.

The Jackets’ offense opened the game with what will hopefully be the worst stretch of their entire season. After an opening 13-yard rush by Malik Rutherford, a botched handoff between Jamal Haynes and Haynes King ended up in Buffalo hands, giving them prime field position.

Colorado immediately capitalized with a Kaidon Salter passing touchdown. The next drive was nearly identical; Tech moved the ball past midfield before an errant snap caused yet another fumble. Fortunately, new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon’s group stood tall, forcing a quick 3-and-out.

The Jackets’ woes continued with the following possession: Tech moved the ball well before turning it over, this time on an intercepted pass intended for receiver Bailey Stockton. Gideon’s defense, once again, forced a punt, giving the Jackets a fourth possession in the first quarter. Tech would hold on to the ball for the rest of the quarter before kicker Aidan Birr split the uprights from 32 yards out to make the score 3-7. After another quick defensive stop, the Jackets embarked on a 10-play drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from King, giving Tech their first lead of the game. The two teams then traded field goals, making it score 13-10 at the half.

There were reasons for optimism at halftime among the sizable crowd of traveling Tech faithful at Folsom Field. Tech was leading by three despite having a minus-three turnover differential, and when the offense wasn’t turning the ball over, they were moving it pretty well. The defense was also playing well, stymying the Buffaloes’ offense despite frequently facing poor field position.

The second half opened with both teams trading punts, although Tech’s punt was returned to the 50 by Colorado returner Dekalon Taylor. The Buffaloes then capitalized on the good field position, knotting the game up at 13 with a field goal. The Jackets responded with a drive where they dominated on the ground, running the ball 9 times in 11 plays, culminating in Haynes King’s second rushing touchdown, putting the Jackets back in front, 20-13.

The Buffaloes started the 4th quarter with a 15-play odyssey where they converted on 3rd and 4th down three times, eventually resulting in a rushing touchdown by Kaidon Salter that tied the game at 20. Tech’s next drive started well; however, a pair of false starts killed their momentum, causing them to punt back to Colorado with five minutes remaining. Things were momentarily tense for Jackets fans, as it looked like Colorado was poised to march down the field and take the lead, but thankfully, Blake Gideon’s defensive unit held firm once again, returning the ball to the Jackets. Not long after, Haynes King broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run, his third of the game. The Buffaloes attempted to respond, but their last-second Hail Mary harmlessly hit the turf. The Jackets emerged victorious, 27-20.

There’s a lot to unpack here. On the one hand, the Jackets’ offense had an absolutely abhorrent start — three turnovers in the first quarter is nowhere close to the level of football Tech hopes to play this year. On the bright side, two of the three turnovers were completely preventable and more evidence of first-game jitters rather than a larger problem. On the other hand, outside of those early turnovers, Tech’s offense was productive, tallying 463 yards and only punting twice in the entire contest. The Jackets’ rushing attack was a clear strong point, as they ran for 320 yards, averaging a blistering 6.81 yards per carry on the day. The offense clearly has a very defined identity that, if stuck to, should lead to a very successful season.

The Jackets’ defense performed very well, although they left room for improvement. Although the defensive line only returned one starter this year, the group looked formidable, holding Colorado to an inefficient day on the ground. Tech’s secondary also performed well on paper, although it is important to note that Colorado squandered a handful of opportunities against them, as quarterback Kaidon Salter missed a few throws to open receivers downfield. Those passes had the potential to be ruinous for the Jackets, making it clear they must prioritize limiting the long ball moving forward. Despite that, the defense deserves praise for keeping the team in the game even when things were looking very bad in the first quarter.

Above all else, Tech fans should be thrilled with this result. A win is a win — considering that just four years ago Tech wasn’t even competing in high-profile games like this one, it’s worth taking a step back and appreciating how far the program has come in recent years. The game against Colorado showcased the Jackets’ promise on both sides of the ball and their impressive ability to overcome adversity. This should give Tech fans real confidence for what’s to come this season. Now, the Jackets have an opportunity to build on this momentum on Friday, Sept. 6 in their home opener at Bobby Dodd against Gardner-Webb University.