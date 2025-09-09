Volleyball Dominates in Georgia Tech Classic

Tech’s 2025 volleyball season started strong with a perfect 3-0 record at the Georgia Tech Classic last weekend with wins against Wofford, Ole Miss and Arkansas State. The Jackets have extended their streak of consecutive sold-out matches to46 games in a row, dating back to 2021. Head coach Michelle Collier, entering her 12th season, was honored as the longest-tenured coach in program history.

On Friday against Wofford, Tech started slowly, trailing 7-2 in the first set, but rallied with contributions across the roster. Freshman outside hitter Lameen Mambu made her debut, leading Tech with 13 kills, four aces and 14 digs. Key kills from junior outside hitter Ital Lopuyo and senior middle blocker Liv Mogridge helped the Jackets secure a 25-22 set win. Set two featured kills from junior right side Larissa Mendes and freshman outside hitter Noemi Despaigne, allowing Tech to win the set 26-24.

In set three, Tech pulled away early, building a double-digit lead and maintaining control despite Wofford’s efforts. Mendes, Despaigne, Mogridge and Lopuyo contributed multiple kills, while senior libero Sofia Velez anchored the defense with 27 digs. Junior setter Heloise Soares distributed 19 assists, helping Tech close out the match 25-18.

On Saturday versus Ole Miss, Tech lost the first set 27-25 despite taking an early 11-4 lead. Ole Miss rallied in the first set, but the Jackets rebounded in set two, winning 25-19 due to strong kills from Mendes and Despaigne and block assists from Lopuyo and graduate middle blocker DeAndra Pierce. Set three saw Tech dominate offensively with a .393 attack percentage, winning 25-17. Overall, Despaigne led the charge offensively with 20 kills, while Mambu posted her second straight double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs.

The fourth and final set was intense. Tech led early, with Ole Miss trailing right behind. Pierce recorded a career-high seven block assists, while Velez added 15 digs, highlighting the Jackets’ defensive strength. Freshman setter Sara Toth and Soares combined for 44 assists, keeping Tech’s offense efficient. In the end, Tech secured the 28-26 win after multiple match points.

During the final game against Arkansas State, Tech once again lost the first set, 27-25, but quickly regrouped in set two, winning 25-22. Set three saw the Jackets turn a 12-12 tie into a decisive 25-21 win with a strong final run. In set four, Tech built an early lead and secured a 28-26 victory to close out the weekend. Freshman outside hitter Anika Groom impressed in her debut with nine kills, 12 digs and a service ace, while sophomore middle blocker Bianca Garibaldi set a career-high with 14 kills and five blocks. Additionally, Soares and Toth got 36 combined assists in the match.

With a 3-0 start and contributions from freshman and veterans alike, Tech volleyball heads to the Stacey Clark Classic in West Lafayette, Ind., facing Purdue on Sept. 3, Kansas on Sept. 4 and Bowling Green on Sept. 5. The Jackets have now reached 897 all-time program wins, and their strong weekend shows they’re ready for a competitive 2025 season.