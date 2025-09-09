Philo shines as run game and defense dominate in Tech’s home opener

The Jackets took care of business in their 2025 football home opener, routing the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 59-12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. With starting quarterback Haynes King ruled out before the game with a lower-body injury, redshirt freshman Aaron Philo made his first collegiate start on Saturday. Philo shined, throwing for 373 yards and a touchdown pass to another redshirt freshman — Isaiah Canion — the receiver’s first collegiate touchdown catch.

Philo credited King for his development as a quarterback and preparedness for the game.

“Haynes has been a tremendous role model for me … it’s been awesome learning from him,” Philo stated when asked about the benefits that come with learning from an experienced quarterback like King.

For the second consecutive week, the offense got off to a slow start as a strip sack on Philo on Tech’s opening drive led to a Gardner-Webb touchdown. On the next drive, a deep pass by Philo was intercepted by Runnin’ Bulldogs safety Wendell McClain. However, after Canion’s touchdown late in the first quarter, the Jackets took a 7-6 lead and never looked back. Tech’s offense has turned the ball over in five of their six first quarter possessions this season — an unfortunate and uncharacteristic trend compared to last season. When quizzed on the issue post-game, Coach Brent Key’s answer was short and simple. “Don’t do it. Don’t turn the ball over.”

Tech’s run game once again flourished as Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley each rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Hosley, a native of Columbus, Georgia, is in his first year playing for the Jackets after spending his first two years of eligibility at the University of Pennsylvania. Hosley shared his excitement to be home so he could play in front of his family.

“It was great for my grandma to see me because she’s never seen me play college football, so being able to play in front of her was great.”

Tech’s defense also dominated from start to finish, especially at the line of scrimmage, recording six sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Defensive-end Amontrae Bradford, who recorded two of those sacks, credits a team effort for the front seven’s productive day.

“I love seeing it,” Bradford said. “We all work very hard everyday and push each other.”

The Jackets’ special teams unit also got in on the action, returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown and blocking a Gardner-Webb extra point. Late in the fourth quarter, freshman quarterback Graham Knowles entered game and had his first completion go for an 84-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Dean Patterson.

The Jackets advance to 2-0 for the second consecutive year as they take on the No. 12 Clemson Tigers next week for the annual whiteout game at Bobby Dodd.