Top 9 Players to Watch for Georgia Tech Football

As the Jackets march into the 2025 college football season, they bring on a roster of not only returning stars, but also high-potential transfers and new recruits. As we begin filling up Bobby Dodd Stadium again this September, here are nine unfamiliar faces to keep an eye on as they strive to make a difference for Tech.



Eric Rivers

The incoming fourth-year wide receiver committed to Tech in mid-December. He most recently played for Florida International, appearing in 12 games, receiving 1,172 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns in 2024. Earlier this month, Rivers was nominated for the pre-season Biletnikoff award, which is given to the best receiver in college football. Rivers is expected to step into former wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr.’s role in the team’s offensive scheme.

Brayden Manley

Manley, an incoming third-year transfer defensive lineman from Mercer University, arrives well-decorated. Last season, he led his team to the FCS playoffs as an All-American with 38 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Manley is expected to help address talent gaps within the defensive lineup, which faced some criticism for its inconsistency last season.

Akelo Stone

Georgia native Akelo Stone returns to Tech with an impressive resume, bolstered by his time at Ole Miss. Originally a Tech commit, Stone spent two years of eligibility in Mississippi, playing in a total of 15 games and finishing with 12 tackles his sophomore year. This past season, he recorded 27 tackles and was recognized as one of the team’s best defenders.

Jon Mitchell

Mitchell, an incoming redshirt freshman, has largely unexplored but exciting potential. The former Penn State CB played in three games in the 2024 season, but spent much of the season sidelined due to an already deep CB room at Penn State. As a high schooler, he posted an impressive 40-yard dash time and a high vertical jump. His remaining eligibility will be a major benefit to the team, supporting his continued development and long-term contribution.

Malachi Hosley

A former Walter Payton Award finalist, Hosley enters Tech as an established, dependable running back. Hosley spent two years at Penn, where he was a top FCS player, rushing for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. He will play alongside Jamal Haynes, forming an exciting 1-2 punch in the backfield and adding depth to our offense.

Josh Petty

Petty, a five star recruit ranked as the fifth best offensive tackle in the country, is Tech’s second five star recruit in history. An Atlanta native, Petty recorded numerous tackles during his senior season and made the Navy All-American high school team. He will likely join our starting O-line, which has had multiple departures since last season.

Tae Harris

The four star recruit out of Cedartown High School joins our defensive lineup as a safety. A two sport athlete, Harris not only holds football state records, but track & field records in the 100m and 200m dash. Harris will likely split his playing time with Savion Riley, another safety joining the team this season.

Christian Garrett

Garrett, the cousin of two NFL stars, is a two-time D1 state champion from Monroe, Ga. As a junior, he recorded 86 tackles and five sacks. Garrett initially committed to u[sic]ga, but decommitted in August 2024, signing with Tech in December. THWg!

J.P. Powell

Colquitt native J.P. Powell is a four star running back, but his talents are not limited to football. Powell’s prowess comes in his sheer athletic ability; he played basketball, baseball and track alongside football in high school. On the field, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. His athleticism translates into explosive plays and dynamic routes that will elevate our offense.