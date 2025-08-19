Season preview: Falcons look to turn the corner in 2025

The last decade of Atlanta Falcons football has not been fun for their fans, to put it nicely. Over the past 10 seasons, the Falcons have made the playoffs just twice and have endured eight losing seasons. The Falcons’ 2025 season is going to be critical for the long-term future of the organization.

The Falcons’ depth chart for the upcoming season boasts a lot of talent — a reason for optimism. Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. appears to be the real deal. With strong pocket-passing skills and an impressive 4.46-second 40-yard dash, fans are hopeful he will settle in and deliver on the field once again.

In the backfield, running back Bijan Robinson looks poised for another stellar year.

Over just two seasons, he has racked up 2,432 rushing yards, 918 receiving yards and 23

touchdowns. This jaw-dropping stat line should continue as long as he maintains his rhythm again this season. Also worth highlighting is star wide receiver Drake London who posted 1,271 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns last year.

While the offense shows promise heading into the season, the team’s defense looks to improve on a subpar 2024 performance…

Among the 32 NFL teams, Atlanta’s defense ranked 23rd in points allowed and 24th in total yards allowed — placing them firmly in the bottom third of the league. If the Falcons want to find success in their 2025 campaign and make the playoffs for the first time since 2018, they must get better on that side of the ball.

Kicker Younghoe Koo returns to the starting role despite last season being one of the worst of his career. He connected on just 25 of 34 field goal attempts — a significant drop from the 86.5% success rate the previous year. Punter Bradley Pinion heads into his 11th season and is expected to continue in his role as the team’s starter.

Expectations are high for the upcoming season, and fans are looking to Head Coach Raheem Morris and newly appointed Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to make major changes to what was otherwise a porous defense. Fox Sports currently gives the Falcons just about a 1.2%–1.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl. Could Atlanta prove the oddsmakers wrong and bring home the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy next February?

One can only hope. Go Falcons, and Rise Up!