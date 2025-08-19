Atlanta hosts 2025 MLB All-Star Weekend

In 2023 during an owner’s meeting, the MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the All-Star Weekend would return to Atlanta for the first time since 2000. Atlanta was previously scheduled to host the game in 2021 before Manfred and the MLB ultimately moved the game to Denver, Co., citing new voting laws in Georgia. Atlanta residents have long awaited the event’s return to show off Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta.

The festivities began on Friday night, where Truist Park hosted the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic featuring 50 of the best baseball players currently attending HBCUs. Players split into two teams featuring Braves Legends David Justice and Brian Jordan as the captains, and the teams faced off in a nine inning showdown. The event, founded by baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., strived to celebrate the history and tradition of Black baseball, while also giving the current stars an avenue to shine and be scouted at the highest stage. Florida A&M’s Kameron Douglas won MVP of the game for Jordan’s winning team for not only launching a home run in the second inning, but also dominating on the pitching mound.

On Saturday, Atlanta’s All-Star weekend continued to heat up with the MLB All-Star Futures Game and the Celebrity Softball Game. The Futures Game consisted of 50 of the most heralded prospects in baseball, including 33 of the top 100 according to MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list. Some of the participants included Padres shortstop Leo de Vries, Brewers shortstop Jésus Made and Rangers shortstop Sebastian Walcott. The National League, led by MVP Josue de Paula’s three run home run, secured the 4-1victory. Directly following the Futures Game was the Celebrity Softball Game, featuring former MLB All Stars, media and Atlanta celebrities. Some of the biggest names included MLB Hall of Famer C.C. Sabathia, musician and rapper Quavo and Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Chiles.

On Sunday, focus turned to Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium for the Home Run Derby X Sectional, featuring two teams representing the Braves, one for the Nationals and one for the Phillies. The event was free admission and filled up every seat of Russ Chandler. The Home Run Derby X has an innovative format that puts emphasis on the player’s ability to not only launch home runs, but also make diving catches in the outfield. In round one, the Nationals went up against the first Braves team led by Ryan Klesko and former Home Run Derby X champion Jonny Gomes. Despite the experience from the Braves team, the Nationals squad moved onto the final with a strong performance from Ian Desmond. In the second semifinal, the second Braves team led by Gold Glover Andruw Jones and Braves commentator Jeff Francoeur squared up against Ryan Howard and the Phillies. The Phillies team also included Tech’s standout rising sophomore Alex Hernandez. In the round, the Phillies mounted a comeback that included a walk-off home run from Hernandez and advanced to the finals. In the finals, the Nationals would take down the Phillies to solidify their berth to the Home Run Derby X Championship in Salt Lake City in September.

The following day, more home runs were crushed — this time at Truist Park for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The favorite heading into the contest was Mariners catcher and current season home run leader Cal Raleigh, but many of the Atlanta fans were rooting for Braves first baseman Matt Olson. In the opening round, hard-hitting Pirates lefty Oneil Cruz lit up the crowd by launching home runs over the Chophouse in right field, while Raleigh advanced to the second round by a matter of inches in a tiebreaker. In the second round, Raleigh faced off against Cruz, and, despite a 513-foot homer from the Pirates center fielder, Raleigh advanced to the final. In the other semifinal, young Rays star Junior Caminero outdueled veteran Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. For the final, Raleigh, also known as the “Big Dumper,” hit first and launched 18 home runs, withCaminero only managing 15. Raleigh’s home run derby victory was the first ever by a catcher and was an electric moment for the MLB home run leader.

After an exciting night of home runs, it was going to be difficult for Tuesday’s All Star Game to live up to the expectations. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal started for the American League with Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes on the other side of the mound. The National League got off to a hot start and opened up a 6-0 lead thanks to a two RBI double from Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and a three-run home run from Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. The momentum of the game began to switch in the top of the seventh when A’s designated hitter Brent Rooker crushed a homer to left field to cut the lead in half. Then, in the top of the ninth with Padres closer Robert Suarez out for the save, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. doubled down the right field line and Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan singled to tie the game at six. After a scoreless bottom of the ninth from the National League,the game was still tied. The All-Star game would have to be decided with the first ever swing-off. Each team nominated three players who would get three swings to hit as many home runs as possible. In the swing-off, Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber launched home runs on all three of his swings, and the National League reigned victorious.

Other highlights from All-Star weekend included a daily All-Star village experience at the Cobb Galeria adjacent to the Battery, a 4.4 mile race near the site of Fulton County Stadium and a breathtaking tribute to Hank Aaron during the All-Star game. Overall, the All-Star weekend and the city of Atlanta did not disappoint, and the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game provided electric moments for everyone to remember.