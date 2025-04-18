Spring football game showcases new talent

Spring football games allow college football teams to show off what they have worked on since the season’s end and showcase their talent in front of passionate fans. With some colleges opting not to partake in the storied tradition due to concerns surrounding the transfer portal, Tech elected to push forward and allowed plenty of players to step up in the wake of numerous unavailable players. The game was filled with highs, with team Wreck ‘Em outlasting team Swarm 20-19, thanks to a last-second goal-line stand.

The Jackets entered the spring game with many questions regarding depth. Tech was looking for a running back to step up and complement redshirt senior Jamal Haynes. Alongside running backs, wide receiver is a position with some question marks surrounding the group. On the defensive side of the ball, Tech looked to see how the defense looked under defensive coordinator Blake Gideon, who took over from Tyler Santucci.

Redshirt freshman Trelain Maddox answered the running back question at the beginning of the game. Maddox bulldozed up the middle of the defense for an eight-yard gain on the game’s first play to set himself up for a highly successful spring performance. He totaled 39 yards on just 10 carries. Maddox entered the Institute with a knee injury, which sidelined him for much of his first season on the Flats, only featuring in two games. He hopes to become a more prominent part of the offense moving forward. Another running back that looks to make an immediate impact next season is junior Malachi Hosley. Although Hosley did not participate in the spring game, he brings plenty of pedigree. Hosley was regarded as one of the best running backs in the transfer portal in December and was seen as a major cop for Tech and head coach Brent Key. Alongside Haynes, Hosley and Maddox, the Jackets return junior Chad Alexander, who looks to improve after receiving a scholarship last season. With the host of returning talent, talented freshman J.P. Powell looks to round out the room with his youth.

“We have a really deep [running back] group and I’m excited for those guys,” Coach Key said after the game.

Wide receiver has been a position that needed to be filled after the losses of key contributors, both due to graduation and the transfer portal. The spring game did not showcase much of the receiver talent due to contributors being inactive for the game. The redshirt senior duo of All-American receiver Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson transferred in but could not feature in the spring game. Alongside Rivers and Patterson, returners redshirt senior Malik Rutherford and sophomore Isiah Canion were also inactive. With the plethora of absent receivers, redshirt sophomore Zion Taylor stepped up. Taylor accounted for 156 yards on the day. His day was highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown reception from the running back (quarterback?) Haynes, which got the biggest crowd reaction of the day. Taylor played for both team Wreck ‘Em and team Swarm, showcasing his high motor. Alongside Taylor, redshirt sophomore Bailey Stockton continued his production from last year with 107 yards on six receptions. The receivers should give the quarterbacks plenty of talent for the upcoming season.

The quarterback play went as expected. Redshirt senior Haynes King showcased improved accuracy while remaining a threat on the ground. Redshirt freshman Aaron Philo showcased his arm talent while consistently delivering accurate deep balls. The Jackets enter the college football season with one of the best quarterback rooms in the country.

Defensive Coordinator Gideon showcased some of the defense that he will be running this upcoming year. Gideon looks to keep some of the areas that Santucci’s system excelled in, such as containing the run, while also looking for the defensive backs to be more aggressive. The defensive aggressiveness can be seen from the two interceptions, one from senior safety Clayton Powell-Lee and one from redshirt sophomore defensive back A.J. Cheeks.

The spring game highlighted Tech’s depth and allowed players to showcase to the fans what the team looks like heading into the summer and highlighted the importance of spring games.

“Today was a perfect example of why I think it’s important to play spring games. There’s a lot of reason behind it, from external [noise], fans and the student body. The importance is when you go out and scrimmage and have people in the stands, it’s a different environment,” Coach Key said.