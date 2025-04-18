Nell Fortner retires after storied career

After six years at the helm of Tech women’s basketball, head coach Nell Fortner made the decision to retire from coaching. Fortner concludes her coaching career with one of the more successful years in Tech women’s basketball history that included a record-best 15-0 start and a NCAA Tournament Appearance. Given the success and a recent contract extension, many were surprised by her decision and now athletic director J Batt will be on the search for someone to replace Fortner’s successful coaching tenure.

Fortner began her coaching career at Killeen High School in 1983 following four successful years as a player for the University of Texas. Following a short stint coaching high school, Fortner shifted to collegiate coaching and began as a graduate student at Stephen F. Austin State University. Her grad student role then flourished into an assistant coach role where she contributed to three straight NCAA appearances for the Ladyjacks.

Fortner continued to move up the ranks in coaching as she took roles with Louisiana Tech and USA Basketball as assistant coaches. Her first opportunity at head coaching came with Purdue in 1996 and the Boilermakers excelled. In her first year, Fortner led Purdue to a regular-season Big Ten Title, a 12-4 conference record, and a NCAA Tournament appearance. For her efforts, Fortner earned Big Ten Coach of the Year. Seeing the success from her year at the Boilermakers and given her history working with USA Basketball, Fortner was named the head coach for Women’s USA Basketball.

In her time as head coach, Fortner accumulated the most wins of any coach in Women’s USA Basketball history with 101 and led the United States to a 2000 Olympic Gold Medal in Sydney, AU. In the lead up to the Olympics, Fortner decided to transition to pro basketball full-time where she took the lead in heading the Indiana Fever, a WNBA expansion team. She served as the general manager as she completed her tenure with USA Basketball and then took over as head coach for the next three years. During her time, the Fever made it to their first ever playoff appearance. Following the 2003 season, Fortner decided to transition back to collegiate basketball.

First, Fortner took the head coaching job at Auburn where she spent nine years. Her team’s best season was in 2008-2009 when Fortner led Auburn to a 20-0 start and a 27-2 overall record. With this feat, she was recognized with SEC Coach of the Year Honors.

Then, following a six year hiatus from coaching, Fortner was announced to be the sixth head coach in Tech women’s basketball history. At Tech, Fortner held a 110-75 (.595) overall record and made the 2021 Sweet 16 for only the second appearance in history. She also won ACC Coach of the Year Honors in the Covid shortened 2020-2021 season. Also, during Fortner’s term the Jackets achieved their highest-ever AP Poll ranking in 2021-2022 when Tech was ranked 11th in the country. Despite her only being the head coach for six years, her impact on the program was integral in elevating Tech’s prestige.

Following her retirement, Fortner still remains very excited and optimistic for the future of Tech women’s basketball.

In her press statement, Fortner stressed the current status of Tech women’s basketball, “Georgia Tech is a gold mine, as an institution and an athletics department, and is well-positioned to compete for ACC and national championships in women’s basketball.”

During Fortner’s press conference she made sure to emphasize that whoever athletic director J Batt chooses to be the next head coach will have her full support.

“I am excited for the new head coach that will have the incredible opportunity to lead this program into the next era of collegiate athletics. I am positive that they will have great success and I will always be there to support” Fortner asserted.

As for the reason Fortner decided to leave Tech, it was pretty clear that she was exhausted dealing with the new changes to the rules and regulations of college basketball. With the implementation of Name Image and Likeness (NIL) as well as the transfer portal, serving as a head coach took on a widely different responsibility than in previous years. Before announcing her decision to the media at least five of her players had entered the portal and many more could follow.

“The atmosphere in college athletics, it’s not for me and it’s changed so much. I’ve been blessed to have come through it and had a career that wasn’t so difficult with how the NCAA is trying to run things now. It’s a new era and it’s time for a new voice” Fortner said to the media Tuesday.

Fortner’s time at time will leave a long-lasting impact that runs beyond her numerous achievements. The players she developed, coaches she mentored, and people she worked within the athletic department all have learned from Fortner’s wealth of experience.

“She’s not only been an incredible leader of our women’s basketball program, but she’s been a great sounding board for me. I can’t thank her enough for her friendship and for all that she’s done for Georgia Tech, our women’s basketball program and the student-athletes that she has coached during her six years on The Flats.” Batt said.

Fortner has been a staple of The Flats throughout her tenure and her impact will be missed by other coaches on campus as well. Most notably, head football coach Brent Key took advantage of her wealth of knowledge to get advice in running the football program and her presence on campus will be one that will be missed.

“Nell [Fortner] is one of the greatest coaches in the country of any sport. Just to be able to sit down with her and pick her brain, and she’ll do the same with us. She’ll pop into my office and we’ll sit down and talk about motivation or different practice strategies. …She’s a wealth of knowledge and a great resource.” Key said.