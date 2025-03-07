Jackets Hockey outlasted by Ice Dawgs, 3-2

Tech hockey took the ice against the u[sic]GA Bulldogs in the final game of the regular season. Although the first two games of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate were held in each team’s normal arena, the rivalry took to Gas South Arena on March 3 during the Atlanta Gladiators’ Hockey Heritage Weekend. The Ice Dawgs completed the season sweep, but the Jackets refused to give up without a fight.

The Bulldogs scored the first point within three minutes of the puck drop with sophomore forward James Hedquist capitalizing off an undisciplined turnover by Tech. Hedquist has the second-most goals scored this season for the Bulldogs. While UGA stands at the first seed of the D1 College Hockey South division of the Amateur Athletic Union after going 21-4-3, the Jackets ended the season at No. 11 of 14 in the D2 College Hockey South division with a 5-16-1 record.

A poor pass out of the trapezoid allowed a through pass to sophomore forward Jack Gawlik with a chance at Tech’s first goal. Gawlik completed the push but couldn’t get a shot on goal, yet the Jackets kept up the pressure to give sophomore forward Cullen Dorcas a shot opportunity. Dorcas just missed a score but got the rebound and threatened another shot to draw the defense — his defending Bulldog bit to open the goal, passing the puck to Gawlik to complete the play and tie UGA at 1-1 with seven minutes to go in the first period.

The two Jackets are team leaders in goals and points: Gawlik has 12 goals scored in his 23 games played, while Dorcas added to his 25 points on the season with his 16th assist. Gawlik and Dorcas have shared the ice in nearly every game of the year to build camaraderie amongst the club.

Tech entered a power play situation with three minutes remaining in the first period after senior UGA forward Josh Mesaros was sent to the penalty box. The Jackets were unable to exploit this advantage, since, within 23 seconds, the Bulldogs broke through for a quick score by senior forward David Eberly.

The Jackets looked to start the second period with a quick response by applying pressure, but a slight overextension gave way for a beautiful feed by junior forward Evan Parente to fellow junior forward Ryan Bailey who scored. With a two-goal deficit, Tech had to regain a defensive identity to have any chance at mounting a comeback.

About halfway through the second period, the Institute saw another power play situation as Eberly was sent to the box. The Jackets controlled the puck well in these two minutes and were able to take five shots on goal but could not break through to close the gap. UGA got their own power play in the final two minutes of the second period with sophomore forward Zach Keschner picking up the penalty. A stout Tech defense allowed a shot attempt by junior defensemen Jake Kotzian and warded the Bulldogs off until the third period.

The final period of the Jackets regular season displayed their relentlessness. Graduate goalkeeper Brendan Germano faced tests by the Bulldogs since stepping on the ice — UGA took several shots at Germano in the opening minutes, who blocked all attempts and gave an opportunity for Tech to take the puck the other way. The goalie refused to buckle and the Jackets rode his intensity through another pair of scoreless power plays by each team late into the third.

In the final five minutes, Tech got another power play chance, and Gawlik immediately pressured the defense. Gawlik’s gravity put graduate forward Paul Molnar in position to score a shovel shot past Bulldogs goalkeeper Andrew Goldstein to cut the lead to one. The clock dwindled to under two minutes, and the Jackets head coach Colin Roberts pulled Germano in favor of a sixth attacker in a mock power play scenario. However, Tech didn’t have enough time left, and they dropped the game 3-2.

The Jackets end the season with a 5-16-1 record and will miss the College Hockey South division playoffs. Instead, the club shifts its focus to the AAU Nationals at the Community First Igloo in Jacksonville, Fla., beginning March 18.