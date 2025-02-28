Pro volleyball has a new Vibe

Just as the Jackets brought the 2024 season to a close, two major professional volleyball teams geared up to compete. Specifically, the Atlanta Vibe, the third team named by the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) last year began their second season, challenging the seven other teams in the federation. Before the PVF, local volleyballers with the drive to play professionally had to be drafted abroad, with leagues in Italy, Turkey, and Poland, being some of the best in the world. While playing overseas brought new opportunities like learning from world- renowned coaches, and experiencing new cultures, it also brought a lot of hurdles, much more difficult to overcome than massive blocks.

Transitioning directly from college to international play left professional athletes without the nearby support of friends and family where they faced language barriers and tough schedules. However, many yearned for a league closer to home. With the addition of League One Volleyball (LOVB) there are even more opportunities for the extremely talented athletes graduating from the NCAA. The two American leagues allow athletes to play and earn for their sport at home.

The Atlanta Vibe’s co-owner, Colleen Durham Craig mentions how “Women’s professional volleyball is the largest untapped market in pro sports in the United States.” The entrepreneur, managing partner for Rally Sports Management, former Cornell University middle blocker and hedge fund manager is the first female team owner of the league.

Kayla Banworth, strong leader and bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympic games, coaches the Vibe. She played the libero position at the University of Nebraska where she was later an assistant coach under recently retired coach John Cook. Since 2016, she has coached around the country in Mississippi, and now in Georgia to lead the Vibe. Her strategic decisions in picking up some of the top talent from the 2025 draft class was apparent in the past few weeks. After trading to get the number one overall pick, Merritt Beason, Coach Banworth has not had much time to get her new players adjusted, yet all five rookies have seen playing time.

In full swing of the professional volleyball season, the Vibe have continued to make a name for themselves. Currently ranked No. 4 in the PVF, Atlanta has faced their share of challenges and excitement. Especially with the addition of elite D-1 players, Beason (Nebraska/Florida), Mia Tuaniga (USC), Taylor Head (Florida, Arkansas), Khori Louis (Florida State) and Tech’s very own Bianca Bertolino, the team is starting to show their strengths. Not to mention, Shelly Fanning, who supports player development for the Jackets, is a middle blocker for the Vibe.

The recent graduates have made their mark in Atlanta. Despite the short preparation time, setter Tuaniga, known for her aggressiveness on the court, averages 0.72 kills a set and has 195 assists despite only playing 18 sets. As expected, Beason has been averaging 3.57 points per set alongside season totals of a couple of service aces, 11 blocks and 108 kills. Middle blocker Louis has been a force at the net, averaging almost half a block per set and has played nearly every set of the season. Her slide and quick middle kill have her at a 50% kill percentage, which leads the entire PVF.

Along with incredible players coming out of the PVF Draft, veterans Leah Edmond, Pia Timmer, Marlie Monserez, and Anna Dixon are leading the team. Edmond, the PVF’s first signed player, began at the University of Kentucky. Not only was she the SEC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, but she was drafted to play professionally in Puerto Rico. She was the Most Valuable Player last year, leading the Vibe with over 450 points to her name. In their most recent wins against Indy Ignite and Grand Rapids Rise , Edmond had six aces, forty-two kills and double-doubles during both matches. Her performance is set to overtake the 2024 season’s. Her top-tier skill is only matched by her positive attitude and big smile that energizes the team and crowd.

With upcoming road matches, Edmond and the team take on No. 2- ranked Indy Ignite and the Columbus Fury. The team will be back playing in Gas South Arena in early March. Be sure to support Bertolino and Fanning at the energetic matches. And insider tip: if you bring your friends, make hilarious posters and cheer like in O’Keefe, the amazing staff might just give you and your friends the VIP Couches.