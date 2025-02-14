Almirón Atlanta reunion: more than a player

With the stroke of a pen Thursday afternoon, Paraguayan midfielder Miguel ‘Miggy’ Almirón sealed his return to Atlanta United after a six-year stint with English giants Newcastle United. On paper, the Five Stripes are signing a dynamic, diligent midfielder with buckets of English Premier League experience, but — let me assure you — to our city’s vibrant soccer community, this signing means far more than what statistics reveal.

The life of a soccer fan in an American city without a club of its own, like Atlanta before 2017, is built around a variety of unorthodox traditions.

Weekend matches across Europe’s best leagues are paired with… breakfast? With kick-off times as early as a brutal 7:30 a.m. EST, catching the best players in the world necessitates waking up bright and early.

Games on weekdays, when the world’s biggest teams clash in continental cup competitions, start at 3:00 p.m. When that hour rolls around, otherwise unmissable obligations are put on hold — the game is on.

The point is this: Before 2017, Atlantan consumption of world-level soccer, apart from when the U.S. Women’s National Team played at home, was a matter of staring at pixels on a screen.

This contextualization is not to speak down on our storied metropolitan soccer community. Our area was and is home to brilliant organizations like Soccer in the Streets, incredible high school programs and massive youth academies. A professional team to watch live, week-in and week-out, with players to be inspired by was nothing more than a pipedream.

With that missing piece, soccer fans growing up in Atlanta — me included — would keep in their imaginations a part of the game that remained intangible. What is it like to watch your club? How fast do the players move? What does the stadium sound like after the ball hits the back of the net if you are in that crowd?

This was until a string of Saturday afternoons in March 2017 when Almirón took the field at our beloved Bobby Dodd Stadium. Most current Jackets would have been in middle school at the time. With no club to call our own, we would spend P.E. pretending to be Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and the other superstars in far-away lands only known through screens.

From this point on, however, Atlantan soccer fans would only want to be one player — ‘Miggy,’ as he came to be affectionately known. Almirón earned his reputation with the Five Stripes by scoring famous goals across the country. Whether it be the chip against the Los Angeles Galaxy or the free kick versus New York City FC, through this unassuming Paraguayan we finally had a star of our own. Almirón, alongside strikers Josef Martínez and Héctor ‘Tito’ Villalba, midfielder Yamil Asad and the inaugural roster brought club soccer to our backyard.

Through Miggy and Atlanta United, I and countless other Atlantan soccer fans had our questions answered: live professional soccer is inspiring, the players are rapid and the stadium after a goal is unforgettable.

When Almirón left for England we continued to cheer for him as though he was a player of our own — because he was — and after six years in the Premier League Newcastle supporters feel the same as we do: “Never, ever gave up,” “Let no one down” and “Will miss his smile.”

With all that said, any multi-million-dollar acquisition in the sports world comes with uncertainty and rightly so — time has passed. Miggy is no longer 22 and us fans to which he brought soccer are no longer in middle school.

I can only believe that this transfer has all the elements necessary for it to become a success. The player knows the city, and we sure know him. I cannot wait to see him back in the Benz.

Paired with the rest of the Five Stripes’ additions this off-season, among them ex-Premier League midfielder Mateusz Klich and striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, my hopes are high.

With Almirón now playing a different role alongside the homegrown players who six years ago watched his Atlanta debut from the stands with us, the club that sprouted in our backyard has the potential to reach the highest of heights once again.

Atlanta United’s opening game, Miguel Almirón’s return, will take place on February 22nd against C.F. Montreal in Mercedes Benz Stadium.