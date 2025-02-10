Jackets tennis sweeps Panthers at home

Tech tennis returned to Atlanta after splitting matches at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Championship to host the Georgia State University (GSU) Panthers. The Jackets have not lost to the Panthers in their annual match since its inauguration in 2015. This year was no different.

Doubles play featured the ranked duos of No. 19 junior Christophe Clement and sophomore Krish Arora on the first court,No. 44 senior Nate Bonetto and freshman Gianluca Carlini on the second court, and junior Robert Bauer and sophomore Richard Biagiotti paired on the third court.

Clement and Arora took care of business against their Panthers matchup of senior Hugo Nossler and freshman Aryan Jit Singh, taking the set 6-1. Bonetto and Carlini followed shortly behind the first court as they defeated senior Edward Tymes and junior Gabriele Datei 6-2. Bauer and Biagiotti tussled with juniors Baran Soyler and McKane Johnson in an unfinished 4-3 set due to the completion of the first and second courts. With the doubles point won, Tech and GSU proceeded to singles action.

In individual play, the fourth, fifth and sixth courts were claimed quickly by Carlini, Biagiotti and Bauer, respectively. Bauer struck first, sweeping the first set against freshman Ethan Vander Auwera, then returning in the second set to take the point with a 6-3 victory. Carlini followed suit with a 6-3 first set and subsequent 6-0 sweep versus Nossler, which gave the Jackets a 3-0 match lead. With a single point left for a Jackets win, Biagiotti decisively triumphed in 6-1 and 6-2 sets over Datei to add a win to Tech’s record this season.

With the match victory clinched, the first three courts continued play. Ranked No. 90 in singles play, Bonetto saw Soyler on the first; Clement opposed Tymes on the second; and Arora met Singh on the third. Clement handed Tymes the next Panthers loss with a commanding 6-2 and 6-4 set trouncing. Arora and Singh battled for the second time in this match — Singh was unable to slow Arora’s momentum carrying over from his doubles victory, leading to 6-4 and 6-1 sets. Bonetto and Soyler had the longest matchup of the day, with a tiebreaker in their first set, which Bonetto stole 7-5 before controlling the court to win the second set 6-3.

The dominant 7-0 Jackets win was Tech’s fifth win of the season and continued their undefeated start at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Jackets hope to keep their strong home record going before conference play. Tech faces up against University of North Carolina Wilmington and The Citadel before playing Notre Dame in the first ACC match of the season.

The Tech men’s tennis program continues its promising start to the 2025 dual action season as their only losses have been away matches against ranked opponents. The Jackets travel to Athens on Feb. 4 to face u[sic]GA in an attempt to win their first match against the Bulldogs in over a decade before hosting a four-game homestand.