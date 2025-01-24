Falcons flutter as future remains uncertain

Ever since the Atlanta Falcons collapsed in Super Bowl LI eight years ago, they have yet to pick up the pieces and become a competitive team again. In the final two weeks of the 2024 regular season, the Falcons lost two critical games against the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers. These shortcomings cost them a spot in the playoffs and ended their season with an underwhelming 8-9 record. The disappointment of a season came after many expected the Falcons to compete with the best in 2024.

The front office’s offseason moves led many Falcons fans to be excited. The moves included adding established veterans to bolster leadership in the locker room, such as acquiring Pro Bowler quarterback Kirk Cousins, edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons. In addition to seasoned professionals, the team drafted Heisman finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to join Cousins in the QB room with their 8th overall draft pick.

The Falcons added a new leader in hopes of pushing the team to the next level, Raheem Morris, who had won a Super Bowl as the Los Angeles Rams Defensive coordinator in 2022, was hired in hopes of navigating the Falcons into the future. During the preseason, ESPN predicted that the Falcons would have a 67.4% chance of making the playoffs and a 56.8% chance to win the NFC South with an estimated 9.6-win season.

At Week 9, a little over halfway into the season, the Falcons had a 6-3 record and ranked 1st in their division. The team proceeded to lose their next 4 games. Lackluster defense and irreparable performances from Cousins at quarterback combined for the Falcons being outscored 117-57 during the four-game span. After throwing 4 interceptions against the Chargers in Dec., Cousins failed to live up to his $45 million yearly contract. Cousins’ poor play eventually resulted in him being benched, Penix Jr. led the offense for the final three games of the season. Despite starting 14 games this season, Cousins led the league with 16 interceptions, tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The benching of Cousins becomes an even greater shortcoming when his contract is taken into account. The Falcons signed the veteran to a 4 year $180 million deal, with $100 million being guaranteed. Furthermore, Cousins ended his 2023 season with a torn Achilles tendon and was 35 at the time of signing the contract, an age considered old for most NFL players. With Penix Jr. completing the year and potentially starting for the 2025 season, Cousins’s spot on the team is uncertain going into the next year.

The course of the season has led many to question the signing of Cousins in the first place. The decision to draft Penix Jr. paid off with Cousins being benched, but his contract will continue to haunt the Falcons in the near future and may lead to a change of philosophy going forward.

With an already well-put-together offense on paper, those resources could have gone to bolster a disappointing defense. Despite acquiring Judon in the offseason, the Falcons finished 2nd to last in the league in sacks this year, a continued problem over the past few seasons. Furthermore, the Falcons allowed 24.9 points per game this season, the 10th most in the league. Due to the lackluster defensive performance, the Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who was only with the team for a single season.

The Falcons’ offense was one of the strongest in the NFL, the unit ranked seventh in yards per game. Despite the strong offense, tight end Kyle Pitts continued to perform lacklusterly. The former 4th overall pick of the 2021 draft has had his 3rd straight season of having less than 700 receiving yards. With receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson both having exceptional seasons, the tight end position is the only true area of improvement the Falcons have on offense.

Going into this offseason, the Falcons need to prioritize defense in the draft. Drafting a defensive lineman, particularly an edge rusher, will hopefully be one of the final pieces of putting everything together and improving the pressure they put on opposing quarterbacks. As for Cousins, cutting him from the team is financially the right decision. The Falcons do not need to fall into the sunk cost fallacy and should reallocate the money that would go towards his contract into retaining essential players. As his replacement, Penix Jr. becomes more involved with the team, and hopefully, he will step up and deliver. With this in mind though, it would be smart to sign a veteran backup quarterback to mentor Penix Jr.

The Falcons are closer to succeeding than they’ve been since their infamous Super Bowl run. Although the past several seasons have not been ideal for them, the team is in a position to become competitive once again.