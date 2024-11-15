Bertolino is acing her final season as a Jacket

While the Jackets may only be ranked at No. 15, their team spirit, drive and commitment are second to none. As the team moves up in the rankings, their nail-biting matches against Duke and UNC further establish their place among the top of the ACC. This past weekend, the team traveled to the Pacific coast for matches with UC Berkeley Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal, both new to the ACC. The Technique sat down with team captain and senior outside hitter Bianca Bertolino. In her discussion of their recent matches, the team, and her own experiences at Tech, it is clear that the Jackets have their sights beyond the last few weeks of conference play.

After the decisive win against the Golden Bears, the team traveled down to Palo Alto to face No. 6 ranked Stanford. The Cardinal, known for their all-around excellence, had a total of 13 team blocks and held the Jackets to their lowest efficiency of the season. Despite the immense focus on outside hitters Otene and Bertolino, the Jackets made a strong start into set two with a kill from Mendes and an ace from Bertolino. “Stanford plays great together and we need to keep pushing back. [I feel like] … we accepted that they were winning. The game was really a wake up call for us and we need to fix it before we go to the postseason.” she said.

The week before showcased intense back and forth matches against Duke and UNC in games that displayed the caliber of ACC volleyball. At Duke, the Jackets traded sets, and in the fifth beat out five Blue Devil match points. The unpredictable comeback from being down seven points, from 10-3 to 12-11 much to the credit of senior setter Luanna Emiliano’s tough service pressure demonstrated the sheer will and team spirit. Very similarly on Sunday, the Team beat all odds in Chapel Hill. Tech won the first two sets, but dropped sets three and four. With four powerful team blocks, the Jackets closed out the night in success in set five, not to mention 13 team aces for the night. With 6 teams in the top 25 by NCAA ranking, the Jackets have risen to the top with a 10-4 conference record.

The rigorous ACC forces the Jackets to practice hard everyday. “The team pushes each other to get better everyday… and it reflects in the games … we have great games after [a] really good week of practice.” Bertolino credits the culture to making her the person she is today. Her tone completely shifts from steadfast to gratitude and love when describing her relationships within the team. The Jackets added new players through both the transfer portal and freshman additions that have meshed well with the team. “My new teammates have been great… [especially when] it is hard to adapt but [I feel] that they did a really good job,” Bianca said on how the team’s new additions have adapted to the team.

The team has eight seniors, whose impact has been overwhelming on the growth of the program and team culture — especially Otene, the go-to outside hitter during out-of-system balls and consistent defensive and offensive player for the team. In the past eight matches, Otene averaged 16.4 points per match with 28 against Duke, 23 against Clemson (10/18), and 21 at Berkeley, even more insane considering that each set typically consists of 25 points. Bertolino and Otene play exactly opposite in the rotation.

“I feel like we balance each other a lot … and I always tell her [that] she’s my MVP all the time. We play the same position; … if she’s struggling with something, I help her. If I’m struggling she will help me, … that’s our dynamic,” Bertolino said on her relationship with Otene. “We have more responsibility on the team because [we] have more experience, … so we try to step into that role … as a player and person, she’s amazing,” Bertolino said of her leadership role on the team alongside Otene. Reflecting on how the team has impacted her, she said, “I spend more time with them than my family, [and] they mean the world to me.”

Looking to the postseason, the Jackets have a tough finish to ACC play facing off with No. 22 Florida State, No. 6 Stanford at home, and No. 1 Pitt. “[Especially] with a big group of seniors, … we are trying to ensure [that during] our last season, we leave our mark here at Tech,” She reflects. Senior night is on Friday, November 15th. “Sharing every moment [with her team], … I can’t imagine my life without them,” she adds on the importance of senior night.

Despite many attempts to ask about her personal game, she credits her team and coaches for her success. She feels like she is a completely different player and person from when she got to Tech four years ago. “The first couple years were so hard … it was a big deal for me … my schedule didn’t work… my sleeping schedule was so bad … and I just need[ed] to step out of my comfort zone … learning how to make it [work] and just life things.” Bertolino reflected on her transition and growth at Tech.“It’s crazy to think I have three weeks left of volleyball here at Tech. On one side I have loved all four years, but on the other, I am ready for the next chapter. I love the people here, my teammates, and the life I have. So the future scares me a bit, ” she said on what the future has in store for her. While she is still exploring where her next adventure lies, Bertolino understands the importance of Tech to her life. “This experience, it doesn’t compare to anything else, … and they have been the best four years of [her] life, I’m so grateful.”