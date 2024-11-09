Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Opens Season with Commanding Win

Tech’s women’s basketball team set an electrifying tone for the season, overwhelming the Winthrop Eagles with an 85-39 victory in their home opener. In front of an energetic crowd at McCamish Pavilion, the Jackets displayed a harmonious blend of sharp offense, relentless defense and exceptional teamwork, offering a glimpse into the team’s potential this season.

Right from the tip-off, freshman guard Tonie Morgan wasted no time getting Tech on the scoreboard, laying it up with an assist from junior guard Kara Dunn just seconds into the game. This opening play marked the start of what would become an unstoppable 8-0 run, with Morgan scoring twice in the first minute and a half, and sophomore guard Inés Noguero seizing back-to-back steals, further emphasizing the team’s defensive tenacity.

In an action-packed first quarter, Tech’s swift and seamless ball movement allowed players to capitalize on Winthrop’s early turnovers. Noguero added a layup after a steal at 8:58, highlighting her agility and quick decision-making, while Morgan continued to control the tempo, adding another layup less than a minute later. Winthrop struggled to find a response, scoring only sporadically throughout the quarter.

The dynamic play from sophomore center Ariadna Termis and Dunn fortified the Jackets’ early lead. Termis grabbed a crucial offensive rebound and quickly put it back with a jumper, bringing the score to 10-2. Winthrop’s efforts to catch up were stymied by relentless defensive pressure. Fifth-year guard Zoesha Smith made her presence felt on the defensive end with a steal that led to a three-pointer from freshman guard Chazadi Wright at 6:45, bringing the Tech lead to 13-4.

By the end of the quarter, the Jackets had amassed a solid 26-12 lead, showcasing versatility in scoring and a defense that denied Winthrop any consistent offensive rhythm. This play-by-play dominance reflected Coach Nell Fortner’s preparation, as Tech’s players seemed to operate as extensions of one another, intuitively moving into position to assist, rebound, or steal as needed.

Throughout the game, freshman guard Dani Carnegie emerged as a key player, totaling a team-high 17 points. Her prowess from beyond the arc was particularly crucial, especially during Tech’s 15-0 third-quarter run, which essentially sealed the game. Morgan, who contributed 15 points, shined not only as a scorer but also as a playmaker. She provided multiple assists, often setting up Termis and Carnegie in critical moments. Tech’s 25 assists on 35 field goals underscored the team’s selflessness and commitment to finding the best shot possible, which kept Winthrop’s defense perpetually off-balance.

The second half only magnified the Jackets’ control, as they extended their lead through consistent outside shooting and powerful inside play. Tech hit 53.8% from the field, a testament to their efficiency, while holding Winthrop to a stifling 34% shooting. This defensive lock forced Winthrop to rely on low-percentage shots and, notably, they missed all ten of their attempts from beyond the arc. The Jackets’ complete shutout from three-point range was an impressive feat, reflecting their tight rotations and perimeter pressure.

The Jackets’ success extended beyond shooting stats and scoring runs. Their rebounding was equally impressive, outpacing Winthrop 38-23, and securing crucial second-chance points. Both Termis and Noguero stepped up in this regard, with Termis delivering key rebounds that fueled fast-break opportunities. Every loose ball and rebound seemed to find its way into the hands of a Jacket, providing a steady rhythm that Winthrop struggled to disrupt.

The impact of Tech’s defensive pressure became increasingly apparent as they turned 22 Winthrop turnovers into 25 points. Each misstep by Winthrop quickly morphed into a scoring opportunity for the Jackets, often with Morgan or Noguero on the receiving end. As Winthrop’s frustration mounted, Tech’s composure only strengthened, with the Jackets capitalizing on every opportunity to extend their lead.

In the final moments, the crowd’s cheers reached a crescendo as Fortner’s team continued to outscore their opponent. When Carnegie and Morgan buried consecutive three-pointers in the third period, the Jackets’ lead ballooned, and the outcome became undeniable.

This dominant season opener signals a promising trajectory for Georgia Tech women’s basketball. Fortner’s lineup, brimming with talent and discipline, offers a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers. The cohesion between players like Carnegie, Morgan and Noguero speaks to a chemistry rarely seen this early in a season. The Jackets look poised not only to contend within the ACC but to redefine the pace and power of women’s basketball at Tech.

As they prepare for the next set of challenges, the Jackets have already made a statement: they are a team to watch, a team ready to redefine success through the strength of their unity, precision, and grit. And while this win was impressive in itself, it may well be the foundation of a remarkable season ahead.