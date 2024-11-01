Defense stout, offense hits hurdles versus Hokies

In a Tech vs. Tech showdown at Lane Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, the Jackets fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies 21-6. Despite a gritty defensive effort and outgaining the Hokies in total yards, Tech couldn’t quite close the gap. With the loss, the Jackets slipped to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play. Tech, who took the field without starting redshirt junior quarterback Haynes King for a second week, couldn’t find the end zone and struggled to capitalize on their solid yardage, settling for two field goals on the day.

Defensively, the Jackets delivered one of their finest performances of the season. Holding the Hokies to just 233 total yards, the Jackets limited Virginia Tech’s offense to its lowest production in almost a decade. Senior running back Bhayshul Tuten, the Hokie’s leading rusher and the No. 7 rusher in the nation, was held to 79 yards, well below his 124.4-yard average.

Their performance last Saturday was more than just good — it was record-setting. The 233 total yards allowed on Saturday marked their fewest against a Division I FBS opponent in nearly a decade, dating back to a 190-yard lockdown of Clemson at home in 2014. The last time Tech held an opponent to such low yardage on the road was in 2009, when they allowed just 198 yards against Virginia. Simply put, they made the best rushing attack in the ACC look feeble. .

Redshirt senior defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen was a standout performer, leading the team with 2.5 tackles for loss amidst Tech accruing a season-high 11 total tackles for loss. Fellow defensive end redshirt junior Romello Height contributed 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Senior defensive lineman Zeek Biggers continued to show up as a gamechanger on special teams adding to his tally of blocked kicks — his second this season and fourth of his career. This was Tech’s stingiest defensive performance in nearly a decade.

Tech outgained the Hokies by a 356-233 margin, but the lack of a finishing touch from the offense ultimately wrecked the Jackets. Held without a touchdown for the first time since a 42-0 shutout against Ole Miss last year, Tech was unable to take advantage of prime opportunities given by their defense. The Jackets missed key playmakers, notably King and redshirt sophomore starting linebacker Kyle Efford, their leading tackler, both of whom were sidelined with injuries for the second consecutive week.

The team’s offense was limited to just two field goals, both coming in the first half, and struggled to find the end zone throughout the game. With sophomore backup quarterback Zach Pyron unable to spark the offense, Tech turned to freshman Aaron Philo late in the third quarter. In his first game with substantial playing time, Philo threw for 184 yards and guided the team into Virginia Tech territory multiple times. His efforts gave the Jackets 211 total yards across five drives, but unfortunately, each possession fell short of the end zone as the Hokies’ defense held firm.

Sophomore wide receiver Eric Singleton, Jr. was another bright spot for the Jackets’ offense, racking up a game-high 90 receiving yards on five catches. Redshirt junior wideout Malik Rutherford also contributed with a team-high six receptions for 53 yards, continuing his streak with a catch in 24 straight games. Tech’s lone points came from successful field goals on two of their first four drives, but as the Hokies’ defense tightened, the Jackets found it increasingly difficult to penetrate, resulting in a scoreless second half.

Combined with last Saturday’s 31-13 loss to Notre Dame, this loss marks Tech’s first consecutive defeats since October 2022 and ends a four-game winning streak against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. The Jackets came close to making history, nearly joining Clemson as one of the only teams to win five straight at the venue, but now they remain one of two to win as many as four in a row.

The Jackets have a crucial bye week to reset and prepare for Miami’s visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium. Miami, currently undefeated and ranked No. 6, will present a formidable test as Tech seeks to secure a bowl-eligible season with a win. With King and Efford’s injuries still looming, the Jackets hope to recover key players and revitalize their offense for this critical matchup.