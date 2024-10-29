Fighting Irish run wild over Jackets in 31-13 drubbing

This is not the first time Pyron has stepped into a surprising situation. As a true freshman, Pyron stepped in for a struggling Tech team and led the team to a road victory at Virginia Tech, one the more difficult away environments. So far this season, Pyron played the role of a specialist quarterback, subbing in for short-yardage and goal line situations, already totaling four touchdowns. Still, he has not faced anything as daunting as upsetting the No. 12-ranked Irish.

If missing King was not enough, it was also announced on Saturday that junior middle linebacker Kyle Efford would also be out, leaving a massive hole in the middle of the front seven. It would be an uphill battle for the Jackets to upset the Fighting Irish and clinch bowl eligibility.

Despite the countless injuries, the Jackets were first to strike out of the gate. Pyron led a methodical touchdown drive following a one-handed interception by senior defensive back Warren Burrell, and the Jackets found themselves up 7-0. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner prioritized getting Pyron comfortable early on by calling short high percentage pass plays and the Jackets offense began to roll. Pyron completed seven passes on the scoring drive that culminated in a short touchdown rush for junior running back Jamal Haynes.

After the Jackets went up 7-0, Notre Dame responded quickly as senior quarterback Riley Leonard led a touchdown drive that he capped off by running up the middle for a one-yard touchdown. It was a play that the Jackets keenly felt Efford’s absence on and their struggles against the run persisted throughout the game . Tech’s offense did not do them any favors either. Notre Dame got the ball back after a Jackets three-and-out and capitalized with another rushing touchdown from Leonard to extend the Irish lead 14-7.

Needing to convert in the two-minute drill to produce points before halftime, Pyron played excellently. He controlled the clock, and after a 25-yard completion to senior tight end Avery Boyd, Tech found themselves in fringe field goal range. Another completion to sophomore wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. set the Jackets up for a 39-yard attempt, and then disaster struck. The special teams’ woes that contributed to losing Louisville and almost losing UNC protruded into Mercedes Benz Stadium, and a mishandled snap led to the Jackets not even getting a field goal attempt off. The Jackets went into the half time break down 14-7.

While Pyron was effective passing the ball in the opening half, the Jackets’ running game was struggling, only carrying the ball for a total of 32 total yards. If they were going to turn it around in the second half, they would need to find the rushing success that fueled their wins against Duke and UNC.

Unfortunately, very little about Tech’s second half could be described as a success. The Jackets’ issues on special teams continued to hurt them as they conceded another blocked field goal and defended both a Notre Dame punt and field goal poorly. Apart from special teams, Tech gave up another quick touchdown in the second half to extend the deficit to 14 points. Now deep in a hole with a stuck run game, the Jackets practically had no choice but to put the game on the arm of Pyron. It allowed Notre Dame to sell out and stop the pass, which led to Pyron throwing two interceptions in the second half. One of those was a brutal pick-six that essentially killed any hopes of a comeback from Tech. This was a game that the Jackets needed to play pitch-perfect football in to have any chance of winning. Instead, they shot themselves in the metaphorical foot with their own mistakes.

Tech finished the game with only 64 rushing yards, the lowest total of the season so far

and almost one-sixth of their total rushing yards from the game last week against the Tar Heels.

Despite the running game not being productive, Pyron did play rather well considering the caliber of opponent. It was not perfect, but there is reason to believe that he can complement an effective ground game if King does end up being ruled out for more time. Pyron could get another start as soon as tomorrow in Blacksburg, Va. if King’s “week-to-week” status holds him out again.

Looking at the big picture of the ACC, Tech sits in the middle of the pack with a 3-2 conference record. The Miami Hurricanes, Clemson Tigers and Pittsburgh Panthers are undefeated at the top and Florida State remains winless in conference play this season after losing to Duke for the first time in program history. On the horizon, after Tech travels to Blacksburg, they will take a

much-needed bye week before resting up to play Miami during Homecoming Weekend and finishing the schedule with NC State and u[sic]GA.