New-look Hawks poised for return to the playoffs

Ever since their miracle run to the Eastern Conference Finals three seasons ago, the Atlanta Hawks have been stuck in the middle of the NBA landscape. In their last two trips to the postseason, they were dispatched by the Miami Heat in five games and by the Boston Celtics in six games, both times during the first round of the playoffs. Both the Heat and the Celtics made it to the Eastern Conference Finals or Finals, so it can be argued that the Hawks just ran into tough teams. However, that does not change the fact that meaningful postseason basketball has been absent from Atlanta for a while.

To change that in the 2024-25 season, the Hawks are eschewing star power in favor of a stronger overall roster.

General Manager Landry Fields made the decision to break up the awkward fit between point guard Trae Young and shooting guard Dejounte Murray by sending Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this summer. Murray was initially acquired from the San Antonio Spurs to shake things up after the Hawks lost to the Heat, but the All-Star guard never fit in well with Young on the court. Throughout his two seasons in Atlanta, Murray’s defense did not live up to his NBA All-Defensive Team reputation and he struggled to adjust to making an off-ball impact on offense. Therefore, they swapped Murray for depth in the form of guard Dyson Daniels and big man depth by acquiring Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. While it is unclear how this trade will pay off for Atlanta, it undoubtedly improves the roster’s alignment around Young.

Last season, the Hawks’ perimeter defense was one of the five worst in the NBA. Their offense fell from the top-ten offensive rating that Young has consistently kept them at. The Hawks’ moves this offseason seem specifically designed to address those two issues. Although his offense is still a work in progress, there’s no question that Daniels is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. He held his own against some of the best scorers in basketball like Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and De’Aaron Fox last season due to his strength, sixth sense for defensive positioning and active hands. Expect Daniels to get starting minutes alongside Young in order to cover for the latter’s deficiencies on that end of the court. A healthier season from wing DeAndre Hunter, who missed 25 games last year, could also be a positive for the Hawks’ point-of-attack defense.

On offense, the Hawks are planning to fill Murry’s impact in multiple ways. Their newest addition is former JL St Bourg wing Zaccharie Risacher, who Atlanta took with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Only 19 years old, Risacher is going to take time to reach his full potential, but he has looked good so far. The rookie averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 60% from the floor and 44.4% from three-point range during preseason play. If he is ready to step into a big role as a wing who can shoot three-pointers and hold up on defense, Atlanta could be a much better two-way team than many expect. However, the biggest key to improving the Hawks’ offense this season is the growth of forward Jalen Johnson. Johnson took a massive step forward in his third season by averaging 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 51.1% shooting from the field and 35.5% from three-point range on 3.6 attempts a game. His task for the upcoming season is to make the Hawks look smart by recently signing him to a five-year, $150 million dollar contract. Johnson was Atlanta’s best defender last year and showed immense upside as both a shooter and playmaker. If he blossoms into an All-Star candidate, it drastically improves the upside of this team.

Quietly, Atlanta has a respectable bench unit as well. Sixth man Bogdan Bogdanovic is still one of the best high-volume shooters in the NBA, hitting 37.1% of his 8.1 attempts from deep per game last year. Although he is currently injured, point guard Kobe Bufkin showed promise as Young’s backup during the preseason by averaging 15 points on 37% shooting from the floor and 35% from three. Center Onyeka Okongwu could also take a leap in a critical year for his development. Longtime starter Clint Capela is still a solid rebounder and rim protector who sets good screens to create space for his teammates to operate. However, Okongwu’s promise as a versatile defender and shooter from three-point range could force a change in the starting lineup if he is able to stay healthy and show consistency.

Fan favorites like Vit Krejci, a 6’8 guard with good passing ability and underrated defensive capabilities, and spot-up shooter Garrison Matthews round out the back of the rotation.

The early months of the NBA season are never easy to predict, but Atlanta is set up for a good start to the year. Three of their first five opponents are widely expected to be among the dregs of the NBA – the Brooklyn Nets, the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks open the season tonight against Brooklyn on Oct. 23. They take on Charlotte on Oct. 25 before facing a difficult early test against a championship contender in the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 27. Things should get easier in their two consecutive games against Washington on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30.

It’d be unreasonable to expect Atlanta to win the title in 2024-25. However, if everything lines up in their favor, the odds of them making another surprising playoff run seem better than they have in a long time.