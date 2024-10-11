Tech volleyball flummoxes Fighting Irish, crushed by Cardinals

Tech volleyball took on two ranked ACC opponents this weekend, beginning with a thrilling five-set comeback against Notre Dame in South Bend. The Jackets, ranked No. 19, improved to 9-3 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play with a hard-fought win over the Fighting Irish. However, the momentum failed to carry over in Tech’s matchup against No. 4 Louisville. They fell to the Cardinals in a straight-set loss that marked their first road defeat of 2024.

In South Bend, IN, the match began with a competitive first set marked by extended scoring runs from both teams. Notre Dame seized the early momentum, establishing a 4-1 lead. However, Tech quickly responded with a 5-1 run of its own, taking a brief lead at 6-5. Yet, the Irish regrouped and executed a 5-0 scoring spree, putting the Jackets in an 8-11 hole. Tech managed to tie the match at 17-17, but an awkward landing by senior setter Luanna Emiliano caused a brief delay as she left the court momentarily. Notre Dame capitalized on the opportunity and pulled ahead to claim the first set, 22-18.

Neither team established momentum in the second set until Tech strung together a 4-0 run due to a critical kill and block from senior middle blocker DeAndra Pierce. The Jackets maintained their lead with a collective nine kills from senior outside hitters Bianca Bertolino and Tamara Otene. Their defense, bolstered by six digs apiece from Emiliano and junior libero Sofia Velez, limited Notre Dame to a poor hitting percentage of .122 and allowed Tech to take the set, 25-21.

In the third set, Notre Dame took a seven-point lead at 18-11 that made it difficult for Tech to rally back. Despite good effort from the Jackets to close the gap to 20-17, the Irish managed to take the set 25-20. Facing the chance of a loss, Tech rallied impressively in the fourth set, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit to seize control with a balanced offensive attack, outhitting Notre Dame .346 to .074. Sophomore right side Larissa Mendes and Otene each contributed four kills, leading the Jackets to a dominant 25-17 victory and forcing a decisive fifth and final set.

The tense final set saw Notre Dame take an early 2-0 lead before Tech surged ahead with a 4-0 run. The Irish responded by taking a 12-9 lead, but the Jackets won g six of the final seven points to clinch the match. Contributions came from multiple players, including key kills from Bertolino, Mendes, and Otene, while Emiliano delivered a crucial ace to cap off the comeback victory.

Coming off a resilient win against Notre Dame, the Jackets faced a formidable challenge days later against No. 4 Louisville. Unfortunately, Tech looked flat against their ACC rivals and fell in ,straight sets: 20-25, 16-25, 25-27.

The first set against the Cardinals was tight — neither team led by more than one point through the opening exchanges. However, Louisville turned in a standout run on both offense and defense with a critical 9-1 scoring run that gave the Cardinals a 19-11 advantage. The Jackets battled back, narrowing the deficit to 22-19, but a crucial replay review denied Tech a potential touch point and sealed a five-point victory for Louisville.

The second set saw Tech quickly fall behind as the Cardinals took an early lead and rode that to a set victory, 25-16. Tech showed some resilience In the third set with a strong service game that included aces from Emiliano and Otene,. They maintained a 22-17 lead late in the set, only to see the Cardinals stage a dramatic comeback, scoring six consecutive points to take the set 27-25 and seal the match.

Despite the loss to Louisville, standout performances from the weekend highlighted the potential within the Tech squad. Mendes excelled, leading the team with her first career double-double against Notre Dame, amassing 16 kills and 11 digs, while Bertolino also recorded her 30th career double-double. Velez’s consistent defensive efforts, with 30 digs over the weekend, underscored her pivotal role in the Jackets’ backcourt.

The Jackets will return to O’Keefe for another exciting, sold-out weekend of ACC action. They will first face Virginia Tech on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m., before wrapping up the weekend with a Sunday afternoon showdown against Virginia on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. Following that, Tech will stay at home for a midweek battle against Clemson on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.