Tech Volleyball Stumbles Against SMU and Pitt

In a highly anticipated weekend of ACC volleyball, the Jackets entered on an eight-match winning streak only to suffer consecutive defeats against No. 23 SMU on Friday and the nation’s top-ranked team, No. 1 Pitt, on Sunday. Both matches were played at the O’Keefe Gymnasium in front of a sold-out home crowd, which continued a sold-out streak that now stands at 35 matches. However, despite the overwhelming support from the stands, the Jackets fell in straight sets to both opponents and ended a 13-set home win streak dating back to the previous season.

Friday night saw Tech start strong before stumbling in a closely contested first set against SMU. Both teams came out swinging, with neither side able to pull ahead significantly. SMU took control late in the set due to their sharp offensive play. They grabbed a 21-18 lead and never looked back. Tech’s offense, led by sophomore right-side hitter Larissa Mendes, was also impressive. The Jackets posted a percentage of .364 with four players recording multiple kills. However, SMU’s attack was even better, hitting at an impressive .417. Ultimately, it allowed the Mustangs to take the first set 25-22.

The Mustangs carried their momentum into a 10-4 lead in the second set that was fueled by the power of three crucial blocks. However, the Jackets were not ready to back down. They mounted a strong response with a 6-0 run, led by junior middle blocker Liv Mogridge, who contributed two kills and two blocks during this surge. With their aggressive play, Tech narrowed the gap to just one point at 21-20. Despite this rally, SMU shut down the Jackets’ momentum with a decisive 4-0 run, winning the set 25-20.

Entering the third set, the Jackets showed renewed determination and energy, quickly turning an early 2-5 deficit into an 8-6 lead. SMU was quick to respond, regaining control and pulling ahead 17-13. Tech rallied again, refusing to give up as they fought back to make it a close contest at 21-19. However, SMU’s powerful offense proved to be the deciding factor. They sealed the third set at 25-21, sealing a 3-0 match victory and handing Tech its first loss of the conference season.

Despite the loss, there were standout performances on the Tech side. Mendes led the Jackets with 11 kills, hitting an impressive .450 for the match and tying her career-high with two aces. Senior outside hitter Bianca Bertolino, who has been a consistent force for the Jackets, contributed 10 kills, extending her streak of matches with double-digit kills to eight. She also added three digs, surpassing 1,100 career digs and moving into seventh place on Tech’s all-time list. Additionally, senior setter Ashlyn Goolsby set a new career high with seven assists, stepping up in critical moments despite coming off the bench.

After the Friday night defeat, the Jackets took on No. 1-ranked Pitt on Sunday. It was the Jackets’ toughest matchup of the season. The Panthers proved why they are considered the top team in the nation, overpowering Tech in every phase of the game. From the first serve, Pitt asserted their dominance, racing out to a commanding 17-3 lead in the first set. Tech struggled to generate any rhythm as the Panthers maintained firm control, closing the set with a 25-11 victory. Mendes tried to keep the Jackets afloat with three kills, but Pitt’s relentless attack proved too much for Tech’s defense.

The second set saw a more spirited effort from Tech, who jumped out to an early 7-4 lead behind a pair of kills from senior outside hitter Tamara Otene and a key block by Mogridge. However, Pitt quickly recovered, tying the set at 8-8 before surging ahead, 16-11. The Jackets couldn’t muster another comeback, and Pitt closed out the set with a definitive final score of 25-17. The third set was Pitt’s most dominant of the match, as Tech found themselves on the back foot throughout. Pitt took control early, winning 21 of the last 25 points to win the set 25-8 and the match 3-0.

Though the team fell short against Pitt, Mendes once again led Tech with eight kills, bringing her season total to 107, making her the third Jacket to surpass 100 kills this season. Mogridge, who had been a key player throughout the weekend, finished with six kills on .438 hitting. Junior middle blocker Anna Boezi also made her mark, setting a season-high with two solid blocks in her limited time on the court.

The Jackets faced a tough weekend, running into two well-rounded, top-25 teams, and struggled to keep pace. While individual performances from Mendes, Bertolino, and Mogridge continued to shine, the team will need to regroup quickly as they look to bounce back from the 0-2 start to ACC play. Tech’s next match will be a critical opportunity for the team to recover, as they aim to return to winning ways and solidify their standing in the competitive ACC.

Looking ahead, Tech will face a pair of road matches, starting with Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 PM. The Jackets will then take on the 2021 ACC champions, No. 5 Louisville, on Sunday, Oct. 6. After these road contests, the Jackets will return home to O’Keefe Gymnasium to take on Virginia Tech on Friday, Oct. 11, before wrapping up the weekend with a match against UVA on Sunday, Oct. 13.