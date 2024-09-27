End of an Era: Alex Morgan’s Unstoppable Legacy

On Sept. 5, 2024, Alex Morgan officially called time on one of the most iconic careers in women’s soccer. Her retirement announcement came just after being left off the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics — a roster that would go on to win gold. Her absence at the Olympics felt like the closing of a storied career, a reminder that even legends eventually step off the field.

Born in 1989 in Diamond Bar, California, Morgan’s early years were marked by her athleticism and competitiveness. She came into the national spotlight in 2011, when, at 22 years old, she played a pivotal role in leading the U.S. to the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Germany. Though they ultimately fell to Japan in an agonizing penalty shootout, Morgan’s performances throughout the tournament signaled the arrival of a new star.

Nicknamed “Baby Horse” by her teammates early in her career for her speed and agility, Morgan quickly became a fan favorite. Her attacking prowess, ability to read the game, and knack for scoring critical goals made her indispensable. It wasn’t just her goal-scoring that set her apart — it was her unshakable resilience and willingness to shoulder responsibility in key moments. In the years that followed, Morgan grew into a leader for both club and country, guiding the U.S. to two World Cup titles, in 2015 and 2019, and earning an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Her 2019 World Cup campaign will likely stand out as one of the crowning achievements of her career. Playing with an air of confidence and purpose, Morgan netted six goals, including a memorable five-goal performance against Thailand in the group stage, where the USWNT delivered a record 13-0 victory. But perhaps her most memorable moment came in the semifinal against England. After scoring the winning goal, Morgan celebrated by pretending to sip tea — pinky raised, in true British fashion. It was Alex Morgan at her peak: bold, fearless, and unapologetically fun.

Morgan’s impact was equally significant beyond the field. Alongside her teammates, Morgan sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2019, demanding pay equity with their male counterparts. Though the legal battle was long and filled with complexities, it raised awareness and ignited a movement not just in soccer, but in sports worldwide. Whether it was scoring goals or making headlines for standing up for what was right, Morgan was always in the spotlight as an example of how a leader should carry themselves.

Yet, Morgan’s career was not without challenges. Injuries plagued parts of her journey, including a torn ACL early in her college career at UC Berkeley and a knee injury that sidelined her for parts of 2020 and 2021. Yet, each time she was forced off the field, Morgan returned stronger without faltering in her determination to be the best version of herself. This resilience is perhaps what defines her legacy more than any single goal or trophy.

While Morgan remained a fixture on the USWNT, it became clear during the lead-up to the 2024 Olympics that the team was moving in a different direction. Her exclusion from the 18-player roster was the first major tournament for the United States without Morgan since the 2008 Olympics. Though the U.S. went on to win the gold medal in Paris, Morgan’s absence was felt by fans who had grown accustomed to seeing her lead the line for over a decade.

However, the decision to leave Morgan off the Olympic squad did not diminish her legacy. Instead, it underscored a changing of the guard within the USWNT — one that Morgan herself had helped build and shape. For many, she will forever be associated with the golden era of U.S. women’s soccer, a period that saw the team dominate on the world stage while also becoming a symbol of social change and empowerment.

Morgan completed her career achieving what many athletes could only dream of: two World Cup titles, an Olympic gold medal, and countless individual honors, including being named to the FIFPro World XI multiple times. Her tally of over 120 international goals places her among the all-time greats, solidifying her as one of the most prolific forwards in the history of the game.

It was a bittersweet moment when Alex Morgan announced her final game with the San Diego Wave would be on Sept. 8, made even more emotional by the surprise revelation that she was expecting her second child. In her announcement, she shared, “It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer.” Fittingly, Morgan was substituted in the 13th minute of the match, honoring the iconic number she proudly wore throughout her career.

As Alex Morgan steps off the pitch, she leaves a legacy far beyond goals and trophies. Although her playing days are over, her impact on both the sport and society will remain for years, as her relentless spirit continues to inspire those who dream big and play even bigger.