Tech takes down no. 13 Gators

After a terrific road victory against No. 14 Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, the Jackets volleyball team traveled back home to host the Georgia Tech Classic, a three game round robin started with a face off against the University of Florida Gators in McCamish Pavilion. This is the third year in a row where Tech has hosted a game inside the “Thriller Dome” with the previous two being losses to u[sic]GA and Pittsburgh. This year’s edition of the McCamish game was not only against a top-15 team in the University of Florida, but it also marked a rematch of the five-set thriller from the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 last year.

The Gators traveled up to Atlanta to participate in the Georgia Tech Classic but were without a key piece: their star outside-hitter Kennedy Martin. The first set began just like the 4,000 Tech fans in attendance have wanted. Tech senior outside-hitter Bianca Bertolino totaled seven kills in the first set, hitting at a .667 clip, and the Jackets were off on an early run. Tech continued to extend their lead and opened a 16-11 lead that was too much for the Gators to overcome. The Jackets closed off the set with an ace from junior middle blocker Liv Mogridge, one of her two from the entire match.

Tech continued the dominant play in the second set. While the set began in a back-and-forth fashion, Tech hit double digits first on a kill from Bertolino to make the score 10-8. The Jackets strengthened the lead after a three-point service run from sophomore setter Heloise Soares that included an ace and a kill from senior outside hitter Tamara Otene. Otene finished the match with 12 kills, hitting over .400. The Jackets held off a Gator comeback attempt, and the second set finished in similar fashion, 25-19.

Even with the Jackets winning the first two sets, the match was far from over. An opponent with the national pedigree and talent of Florida cannot be discounted, and it certainly looked like Tech made that mistake. At first, Tech faltered by going down quickly 11-7, but sophomore outsider hitter Larissa Mendes then broke up the Gators’ momentum with a timely kill. It was the spark the team needed to fight back and even the set. The Jackets continued even with the Gators until both teams were knotted up together at 19. But the lights got a little too bright for the Gators. Multiple service errors hobbled Florida in the clutch, and Tech won on an attack error from the Gators.

The team flooded the court and celebrated the program’s first McCamish win in three years. Apart from Otene, Bertolino and Mendes’ hitting abilities, Tech’s defense and passing propelled them to victory. Bertolino finished with 12 digs for her 29th career double-double. Also, senior setter Luanna Emiliano tallied 24 assists combined with 15 assists from Soares to make a great night for Tech’s setters. Unfortunately, both Mendes and Soares suffered injuries in this game that kept them from playing in the following two games of the classic.

The following matches were considerably less stressful for both the players and the fans. After defeating Florida, Tech took on the University of South Alabama Jaguars from Mobile, AL. Although the Jackets were dealing with some injuries, it was commanding victory in three quick sets. Both Bertolino and Otene finished with double digit kills. Then, in O’Keefe on Friday night, the Jackets took on Alabama St. This game was especially fun to watch, as head coach Michelle Collier shuffled in multiple lineups. Notably, senior Laura Fischer achieved her career high in kills (10) and hit over .500 from the floor. This match, like South Alabama, was a quick sweep and brings Tech’s record up to 7-1 overall.

With two top-15 wins this season and dominant performances, Tech climbed in the latest AVCA rankings to 13th. However, the importance of their ranking might be eclipsed by their opponent this week. Tech travels to Athens, Ga., on Friday to take on u[sic]GA in what promises to be a wildly entertaining affair.