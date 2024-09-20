GT Club Soccer on the rise, dominates u[sic]GA

For the Georgia Tech Men’s Club Soccer team president, Bailey Goldstein, the past few years have been marked by significant growth and transformation on and off the field. A fourth-year aerospace engineering major from Westchester, N.Y., Goldstein has been a key player on the team since his freshman year. After serving as vice president last year, he stepped into the president’s role in the spring of 2024. The Technique sat down for an exclusive interview with Goldstein regarding the progress he hopes to see in his second season at the helm of the program.

Last season, the Jackets made a remarkable run to the national quarterfinals, a feat they had not achieved since 2016. Their journey ended in a narrow defeat against the reigning champions, the Brigham Young University Cougars, but the significance of their accomplishment was not lost on the team. For Goldstein, this achievement symbolized the program’s long-term vision and relentless commitment.

“That was the farthest we’ve ever gone and the best that we’ve ever done as a team since 2016. Every new guy that comes into president or vice president has been building upon this movement that started about three years ago,” he said.

Goldstein further elaborated on the significance of this milestone, highlighting the culmination of years of perseverance, a meticulous style of play, and exceptional team chemistry. “[Last season] we had a very old roster, so we graduated a ton of guys.But all those guys that graduated were super important to the team. It was just kind of the culmination of a lot of things.Everyone loved hanging out with each other on and off the field. We really built up our chemistry” he said.

Reflecting on the club’s achievements, Goldstein emphasizes that the team’s dedication to both on-field performance and off-field team-building has been instrumental in their success. “I would say [the season] was a successful season in all aspects, including those outside of just playing on the field,” he said. When asked about the progress the program has experienced, he credited the progress to the collective efforts of both past and present players. “It’s been over the last several years kind of building upon this movement that [the team leaders] have been trying to develop for our team.”

This season, the expectations are high and the competition increases. With around 90 to 100 players trying out, the team selected only seven new members, underscoring the rigorous selection process. “We kind of pride ourselves on going to nationals last year and really want to be like one of the best club teams in the nation,” Goldstein said. “The team holds our standards to a higher level of commitment.”

This commitment was on full display during the team’s first home game of the season. Although the match was cut short due to field lighting issues, the Jackets put on a commanding performance, leading 3-0 at halftime against u[sic]GA. The Jackets came out strong, with junior attack/midfielder Oskar Bringle scoring the opening goal in the 26th minute. Just six minutes later, sophomore center back Matthew Lu capitalized on a defensive lapse by u[sic]Ga to double the lead. PhD student attacker Thibault Ly then added a third goal in the 36th minute, making it 3-0.

Unfortunately, the game was interrupted just after halftime when the stadium lights went out, leading to the match being called unfinished. However, the rivalry is far from over, with plans in place to resume the game at u[sic]GA. “We don’t want to leave it unfinished. It’s the game we look forward to the most,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein, who plays attack, emphasized the team’s defensive performance as a key element in their success against u[sic]Ga. The Jackets’ defense especially caught his eye. “I could tell defensively that we were locking them down pretty good, and they really had no options moving up the field,” Goldstein said. “We spent a lot of time on defensive tactics and movement from the strikers in the midfield,” he said. “So it definitely paid off.”

With their eyes set on returning to nationals, the soccer team is determined to build on their strong performance and vibrant team culture this season. Looking ahead, they have a series of exciting games lined up: they will face Furman at home this Sunday at 1:00 p.m., followed by a match against Georgia Highlands at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 6. Additionally, they have a scrimmage against Oglethorpe’s D3 team at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 20 — a school whose club team they faced and dominated last year.The Jackets are also preparing to head down to Florida for the University of Florida Tournament, where Tech will look to defend their title as last year’s champions.