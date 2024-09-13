Tech battles FSU in ice hockey season opener

Tech’s club ice hockey team kicked off their season with a challenging doubleheader against Florida State University, looking to build on both lessons and momentum from last year. Despite finishing sixth in the College Hockey South Division II, the Jackets impressed with two standout victories over Division I opponents in Auburn University and the University of South Carolina. With over 60% of the roster returning from the previous year, the Jackets entered the season with a blend of experienced players and fresh talent, setting the stage for an exciting campaign.

The anticipation for the season opener was electric — tickets sold out for the bus, and a packed student section got ready to back the Jackets in full force. Third-year CS Pranay Prasanna, a key forward and the team’s public relations leader, captured the weight of the game.

“Playing FSU was huge for us, especially after the football team’s win two weeks ago. We wanted to make this a statement game,” Prasanna said. The energy and anticipation surrounding the matchup were palpable, heightening the stakes for the Jackets as they kicked off their new season.

The weekend’s action began on Friday, Sept. 6, in a packed arena where FSU quickly asserted their dominance, outshooting the Jackets 13-3 and taking a 1-0 lead in the first period. Tech struggled initially but found their stride in the second period, ramping up offensively and outshooting FSU 11-10. Despite the Seminoles adding another goal, Tech responded just two minutes later with a goal from freshman defenseman Andrew Zhang, closing the gap to 2-1. However, the Seminoles re-established their two-goal advantage just over a minute later, sending both teams to the locker rooms with a 3-1 score.

The Jackets came out determined in the third period, outshooting FSU 12-9 as they turned up the intensity. They capitalized on a crucial power play early in the period, with sophomore forward Cullen Dorcas netting the second goal of the game to bring the score to 3-2. As the momentum shifted in Tech’s favor, the Jackets continued to apply pressure, creating several dangerous opportunities. However, the Seminoles quickly countered, restoring their two-point lead at 4-2. Refusing to back down, the Jackets mounted a final push in the last moments, and Dorcas delivered again, scoring with just 83 seconds left on the clock to narrow the gap to 4-3. Tech pressed relentlessly for an equalizer, but FSU put the game out of reach with a fifth and final goal, resulting in a hard-fought 5-3 loss.

Shaking things up on the ice, Tech took a fresh approach to their lineup for the second game on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Jackets came out strong with an early goal from freshman forward Ethan Mazor, but FSU quickly regained the upper hand, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime. Tech responded with a surge in the second period, scoring twice within a minute to take a 3-2 lead with goals from junior defenseman Jake Kotzian and junior forward Ethan Molnar. The game intensified as FSU tied it up at 3-3 with minutes remaining, leading to an exhilarating overtime. The Jackets and Noles battled it out, but neither could secure a win. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.

As underdogs in many of their matchups, the team is no stranger to close battles. Prasanna encapsulated the team’s fighting spirit, noting, “For most games, we’ve been underdogs, and one thing about us is that we always put up a close fight. We wanna keep that about us.” This mentality has become a hallmark of their play. The team remains optimistic that they can maintain that standard with a new roster featuring several first-year students, adding a fresh dimension to the team’s dynamics. However, this influx of fresh talent presents its own challenges, particularly in terms of building chemistry and aligning defensive strategies.

Fourth-year MSE Ryan Peacock, the team’s president, alternate captain and defenseman, highlighted the importance of chemistry for a cohesive defensive unit. “A lot of the defensive zone comes down to chemistry and getting everyone on the same system. … Everyone comes from different backgrounds, and even small differences can disrupt the whole defensive setup. It takes time and trust to get it right,” said Peacock.

Despite these challenges, the improvement seen in Saturday’s game was a promising sign for a team still acclimating to one another. Peacock also praised the impact of recent additions, noting, “We’ve added a lot of creative playmakers, bringing in both speed and playmaking ability.”

The hockey team is gearing up for a busy stretch of games as they head into the upcoming weeks. Their next away trip will see them face off against the University of Central Florida on Sept. 20 and 21, followed by another away matchup against Auburn on Sept. 27. After these road games, the team will return home for a pair of games against Kennesaw State on Oct. 4 and 5.

Looking ahead, one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the season is the Savannah Classic, taking place on Jan. 17 and 18. The tournament is set to be a major highlight, providing the Jackets with a prime opportunity to showcase their skills on a larger stage. Tech will face off against u[sic]GA in the opening game at the Enmarket Arena. With a tournament-style format, a strong performance could set the Jackets up for a showdown against either the University of Tennessee or the University of Florida, promising a thrilling weekend of hockey action.