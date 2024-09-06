Premier League kicks off with some new faces

The Premier League is back and fans are buzzing with excitement as this season promises to be one of the most thrilling yet. Stars like Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka are set to light up the pitch once again this season. With recent signings, emerging stars and tactical shifts across various teams, the stage is set for surprises, fierce rivalries and unforgettable moments. All eyes will be on Haaland, the dominant Norwegian striker, to see if he can lead Manchester City to a fifth consecutive Premier League title. With talents like Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City’s side remains a formidable challenge for any opponent.

However it looks that Liverpool intends to shake things up in the standings. Their notable transfer has come not from a player, but rather a manager. Former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot moveds into the new position of Liverpool replacing Jürgen Klopp, seeking to sculpt the Reds back into a title contending team. However, even Slot could not have predicted such a smooth entry into Premier League life.

Liverpool’s unbeaten season continued with an astounding win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sept. 1. Slot has influenced a tactical midfield change, utilizing Ryan Gravenberch, an exciting new transfer from Bayern Munich, breathing the Reds new life.

Liverpool were expected to face a tough test when clashing with the Red Devils, a fixture that usually promises a fierce battle, but after a spirited first 20 minutes, the visiting Liverpool team took control of the game. Slot’s victory marked their third consecutive clean sheet since entering the Premier League.

The Reds applied pressure early on. Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold almost secured an early opener following video-assisted review (VAR). Their breakthrough came in the 35th minute when a poor pass from Manchester midfielder Casemiro supplied a counter in which Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah crossed for winger Luis Díaz, who headed Liverpool into the lead. The duo combined again just before halftime, with Salah assisting Díaz’s second goal following another mistake from United’s midfield. Following the half, Salah found his name on the scoresheet after 56 minutes into the bottom left corner after a swift tackle on midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. After three games, Liverpool and Manchester City are the only teams with a perfect record, while United remains trapped in 14th place.

Liverpool’s triumph at Old Trafford is not only evidence of the skill of players like Salah and Díaz; it also demonstrates the drastic changes that Slot’s revolution has had on Liverpool and the effect that Ryan Gravenberch has had on the Reds’ midfield.

Gravenberch’s physicality, skill to recycle possession and composure under duress helped Liverpool stay in control. Gravenberch’s four interception performance at Old Trafford was vital. In addition to impeding United’s attempts to mount an assault, his midfield pairing with Alexis Mac Allister gave Liverpool’s forwards the space they needed to take advantage of United’s vulnerability. Notably, Gravenberch was happy to keep the ball in their possession rather than force an issue. He hit on 83% of his 41 passes, allowing the Reds to seize control and kill the match.

In an interview with Sky Sports, after the stunning 3-0 victory over Manchester United, Slot shed light on the straightforward but effective strategy that led to their dominant performance. Entering the game, both managers opted for the 4-2-3-1 formation while transitioning into a 4-2-4 defensive shape, but what drastic change resulted in Liverpool’s victory?

According to Slot, in previous seasons, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has opted for a man-marking pressing scheme with three attacking strikers applying pressure in the front. This season, however, they have adopted a more rigid 4-4-2 pressing scheme, with the striker and one attacking midfielder leading the charge. Slot noted that this makes United more predictable and susceptible to counterattacks. “They run harder now, but if you can beat the press, you go straight at them,” he said.

Liverpool focused on not pressing the ball but rather finding opportunities to counterattack. When pressing the ball, rather than having forward Diago Jota or midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai press the back-line, Slot focused Díaz and Salah to make sweeping runs from the outside, cutting off options for United Wingbacks. This forces them to play further up the field or switch possession to opposing sides of the field. This was exemplified by Liverpool’s third goal, in which a swift tackle on Mainoo left Liverpool ready for a perfect counterattack past United’s midfield.

“Their full-backs are often high up the pitch, with Casemiro dropping in between,” Slot said. By winning the ball past the midfield, they focused on distributing the ball wide to Díaz and Salah who were high up the pitch. Salah and Diaz took advantage of the space in front of them to secure the first two goals of the game.

After Liverpool’s third consecutive win over Manchester United, the Premier League season is shaping up to be a battle of tactics. Fans can expect intense rivalries, most notably with Manchester City and Arsenal leading the charge for the title. Arsenal will look for revenge, in an attempt to claim the title that they narrowly missed out on last year. However, Liverpool’s recent success signals that rising mid-table teams like Brighton and Aston Villa are ready to shake up the standings with new tactics, making every match crucial in this thrilling and unpredictable season.