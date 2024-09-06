Jackets Rally to Finish 2-1 at Tech Invitational

The GT Invitational marks the beginning of an exciting season for the Tech volleyball team, fresh off a Sweet 16 appearance and marking their fifth-straight preseason Top 25 ranking — the longest streak in program history. The No. 14 Jackets kicked off their 2024 season with a thrilling five-set battle against the UCLA Bruins on Friday, Aug. 30.

Tech struggled early as the Bruins took the first set 25-20, fueled by a six-point scoring run and an impressive .464 hitting percentage. However, with a strategic defensive overhaul, the Jackets demonstrated their potential by bouncing back and stifling UCLA’s offense, holding them to a -0.129 hitting percentage. Tech dominated at the net with six blocks, including four from junior blocker Liv Mogridge. Senior hitter Bianca Bertolino’s aces sparked a 25-11 set win for the Jackets, leveling the match.

The momentum continued into the third set as Tech raced to an eight-point lead. Senior hitter Tamara Otene led the charge with five kills, and Tech hit .500 as a team, securing a decisive 25-10 win. In the fourth set, however, UCLA regrouped and surged ahead with an 8-3 lead, ultimately clinching the set 25-19 despite a spirited comeback attempt by Tech. The fifth set was a dramatic back-and-forth battle. However, UCLA edged out Tech, 16-14, by capitalizing on a critical net violation by the Jackets that sealed the match.

Despite falling just short in a thrilling final set, the Jackets regrouped and were determined to turn the tide against the New Mexico State University Aggies on Sunday, Sept. 1. Energized by the atmosphere of another packed O’Keefe Gym, marking their 30th consecutive sellout since 2021, the Jackets came out strong.

Tech dominated the opening set, pulling away from a 5-5 tie with a decisive 6-0 run and putting the Aggies on their heels early. The Jackets extended their lead steadily, cruising to a commanding 25-13 victory. Otene and sophomore right side Larissa Mendes led the offensive charge, each contributing four kills to set the tone for the match.

In the second set, the Jackets capitalized on New Mexico State’s defensive errors, quickly jumping out to a 12-6 lead. The Aggies struggled to regain their footing, and Tech capitalized. They closed out the set on a 4-0 run to secure another dominant 25-13 win. The Jacket’s defense was particularly effective, holding NMSU to a meager .067 hitting percentage. However, the Aggies mounted a response in the third set by taking an early 7-3 lead and maintaining it despite several rallies from Tech. A series of Tech miscues allowed New Mexico State to extend their advantage to 21-15, eventually closing out the set 25-21 to avoid a sweep.

In the fourth and final set, the teams traded points early on, with the score tied at 6-6. But the Jackets then found another gear, using two 4-0 runs to pull away and build a commanding 14-8 lead. Tech’s offense came alive, tallying a match-high 19 kills in the final set to secure a decisive 25-11 victory, winning the match 3-1.

The White and Gold closed out the GT Invitational on a win against Coastal Carolina on Monday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. In front of a packed O’Keefe Stadium, the Jackets delivered a dominant performance against Coastal Carolina, sweeping the Chanticleers in three straight sets.

The Jackets set the tone early despite a competitive start from Coastal Carolina, clinching the set 25-23. Coastal initially took control with a 12-6 lead; however, Tech rallied behind strong performances from four kills apiece from Bertolino and Otene. Tech’s offensive firepower shone through with 14 kills and a solid .255 hitting percentage while their defense stifled Coastal, who struggled with a mere .055 hitting percentage.

In the second set, the Jackets’ dominance only grew as they cruised to a 25-12 victory. Bertolino’s three early kills and an ace helped Tech build a solid lead, while senior setter Luanna Emiliano’s precise assists kept the offense fluid and aggressive. The Chanticleers struggled to respond, with errors piling up and their defense faltering. Tech improved their efficiency significantly, delivering 13 kills and limiting Coastal to just two kills and a .129 hitting percentage. A robust defensive effort, led by junior libero Sofia Velez and sophomore setter Heloise Soares, including 15 digs and four blocks, underscored Tech’s control of the match.

Tech wrapped up the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third set. Coastal Carolina initially took the lead once again, but Tech quickly leveled the score, thanks to strong plays from Mendes and senior middle blocker DeAndra Pierce. They maintained their offensive pressure with 11 kills and a .242 hitting percentage, while the Chanticleers could not match the Jackets’ intensity, managing only 11 kills and a .055 hitting percentage. Tech closed out the set effectively, with Bertolino securing the final kill and her second double-double of the season.

As the GT Invitational concludes, the Jackets will head to Provo, UT, for a pair of games starting on Friday, Sept. 6, against the Lipscomb Bison, followed by a matchup against the Brigham Young University Cougars on Saturday, Sept 7. The excitement continues as Tech returns home for a highly anticipated showdown against the University of Florida Gators on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. in McCamish Pavilion.