Falcons look to soar high under new leaders

On Sunday, Sept. 8, Raheem Morris will begin his first season as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons by competing against his former colleague and biggest influence, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Morris and Tomlin go all the way back to the staff of the 2002 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their four years working together, Tomlin and Morris formed a close bond that led Morris to label him as one of the most influential people in his entire career during an interview with Barstool Sports. Their paths went in opposite directions after Tampa; Tomlin became head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2007 season and never looked back, winning Super Bowl XLIII en route to 17 straight winning football seasons. Morris was given the head position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After three straight losing seasons, the Buccaneers fired Morris and waited 13 long years for his second chance to prove himself as a head coach. Still, the respect both men have for each other will take a backseat to an exciting matchup for the Falcons’ season opener.

Morris is far from the only new face on the Falcons. General Manager Terry Fontenot acquired three former Pro Bowl-caliber players in quarterback Kirk Cousins, edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons. All three players have a track record of high-level play and share one sentiment with team owner Arthur Blank and Falcons fans everywhere: they are sick and tired of losing. Atlanta hopes these veteran additions can inject talent and leadership into a young roster and propel them back on top of the NFC South, a summit they have not eclipsed since their Super Bowl run in 2016.

Two straight years of quarterback ineptitude has led to more attention being paid to the offense under a new signal-caller in Cousins. This offseason, he signed a 4 year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed. Although he is coming off an Achilles tear, he should be the most stable option at a quarterback position that has been tumultuous since the departure of Atlanta legend Matt Ryan. Around Cousins is a slew of young players who could stand to gain from improved play under center. Tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson all project to improve significantly on their career numbers with competent quarterback play and fresh play calling from new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Speaking of the Falcons offensive struggles in recent seasons, the Steelers are looking to right the ship after their own experiences with subpar quarterback play. Falcons fans will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline — the new offensive coordinator for Pittsburgh is Arthur Smith, the head coach of the Falcons from 2021-2023. Smith looks to bring his hard-nosed, physical style of football to a team that has lacked an identity on offense for years.

Smith went from one QB controversy to another, trading Atlanta’s turbulent quarterback situation for a heated battle for QB1 between former Chicago Bear and Georgia native Justin Fields and aging star Russell Wilson. Tomlin named the more experienced Wilson as the starting quarterback, but the possibility of Fields taking snaps still remains. Expect the Steelers to run the ball early and often with running back Najee Harris both because it plays

into Smith’s preferred style.

The key matchup in this game is going to be on the interior of the Falcons defense and how the Falcons defensive tackle duo of Jarrett and David Onyemata match up against the Steelers O-line. Also key will be the play of middle linebackers Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Nate Landman. If the Falcons front seven can stop the run, it is going to be hard for Smith to generate anything with a relatively unknown cast of receivers behind former u[sic]GA wide receiver George Pickens.

The Steelers present a real test to open the first Falcons season with legitimate expectations in recent memory. However, this game will be more about the Falcons’ new pieces than the opponent. Look for Atlanta to embody the resiliency of their new head coach and come out swinging as they aim to make a statement when toe finally meets leather.