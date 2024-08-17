Atlanta United entered the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with high expectations, having narrowly lost to the eventual MLS Cup Champion, Columbus Crew, in the playoffs last year. From the start of the season, the team failed to live up to the championship expectations set in the offseason After a slow start, head coach Gonzalo Pineda parted ways with the team. Alongside Pineda, star players midfielder Thiago Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis were transferred for $21 million and $10 million, respectively. Despite the losses of Almada and Giakoumakis, winger Saba Lobjanidze and striker Daniel Ríos provided some much needed goals for the team.

Having played 25 out of 34 games in the MLS, the Five Stripes sit ninth in the Eastern Conference and barely hold onto the last playoff spot. With nine games left in the season, interim manager Rob Valentino has the opportunity to end a turbulent year on a relatively positive note.

Atlanta United experienced some major losses in personnel throughout the season. The most notable were Pineda, Almada, Giakoumakis and defender Caleb Wiley. Pineda’s tenure at the club is a testament to lost potential. He consistently had one of the most talented rosters in the league but failed to pair that talent with results on the pitch. Pineda won just 38 out of 108 games as the squad he managed played an uninspiring brand of soccer. It ultimately failed to entertain the fanbase and his departure was hardly a surprise upon being announced.

Almada has been one of the top players in the MLS for the past few seasons, consistently being one of the league’s top scorers and playmakers. The young midfielder has been rumored to leave for multiple years, but the Five Stripes were only looking to trade him for a fee similar to the one that they got for former star winger Miguel Almirón. Atlanta United collected $21 million that can rise to $30 million from French professional club Olympique Lyonnais. Atlanta United will miss Almada but will be able to use the funds collected from the transfer to further improve the team.

Giakoumakis played just under 38 games for Atlanta United but scored 22 goals. The Greek striker was one of the premier goalscorers in the MLS, emerging as one of the most potent weapons in the Five Stripes’ attack. Atlanta United recouped $10 million from Mexican soccer club Cruz Azul for the striker. Giakoumakis had a short tenure for the Golden Spikes, but he will be remembered for his goals the overall intensity that he brought to the team.

Wiley has been part of Atlanta United since its inception, being one of the 30 boys on the under-12 team in 2016. Having grown up in Morningside, Wiley has been one of the few Atlanta natives on the team. Wiley first appeared as a substitute throughout the 2022 season but became an integral member of the squad in 2023. Atlanta United cashed out on Wiley this season when Chelsea paid almost $11 million for his transfer. He will be truly missed in Atlanta, but his success paves the way for other members of the Golden Spikes to find their way to the biggest clubs in the world.

After losing key contributors throughout the squad, Atlanta United had to find replacements in order to preserve their playoff hopes. The major addition for the 17’s came in the form of Ríos, who joined the team after spending the first part of his Atlanta United tenure on loan at Chivas. The Mexican striker has started his tenure strong, becoming a key member of the squad. Alongside Ríos, the Five Stripes acquired Alexey Miranchuk from Atalanta BC in Italy. Miranchuk should help fill the void left by Almada and contribute to Atlanta for many seasons to come.

Despite the losses in talent, Atlanta United has a few bright spots. Lobjanidze has been electric for the 17’s. The Georgian notched six goals and three assists in this season so far as one of the team’s top goalscorers. Wingback Brooks Lennon continued to be a creative outlet on the right hand side and leads the team in assists with five. Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams have done an impressive job of leading the back line and contributing towards a strong defense.

After being knocked out of the Leagues Cup and US Open Cup, Atlanta United only has the MLS postseason left. The Five Stripes sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, just one point ahead of tenth, and currently have a playoff berth.

With nine games remaining in the season, the 17’s have six games against teams that are currently in playoff positions. Atlanta United has a tough schedule ahead of them, and they will need to prove their worth and show the league that they belong in the playoffs. Plenty is still at stake for Atlanta United, and the final games of the season should be some of the season’s best as they look to salvage their season and make the playoffs.