Tech tennis has successful ACC weekend

The Tech tennis program had an eventful week, hosting a series of difficult Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) matches at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The mens’ team faced off against formidable opponents No. 15 Florida State and Miami, while the womens’ team took on Notre Dame and Louisville. Each match was filled with thrilling moments, captivating the audience and showcasing the talent and resilience of the Jackets on both teams.

On March 28, the No. 35 Jackets womens’ tennis team opened their five-match homestand with a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Notre Dame. The team secured the crucial doubles point early on, with wins on courts two and three. Junior Kylie Bilchev and freshman Scarlett Nicholson dominated court three with a 6-2 victory, setting the tone for the evening. The Jackets then solidified their lead with a win on court two, where sophomore Alejandra Cruz and freshman Given Roach defeated sophomore Jamilah Snells and freshman Berta Miret 6-2, clinching the doubles point and giving Tech an early advantage. The singles matches were a rollercoaster, with Tech winning five first sets but Notre Dame pushing four matches into three sets. Bilchev secured a quick win on court two, but it was junior Kate Sharabura’s remarkable comeback on court six that highlighted the evening, winning a three-set match after being down 5-1 in the final set.

Tech’s momentum continued into March 30 as they extended their win streak to three matches with a resounding 7-0 victory over Louisville. The team dominated from the start, sweeping the doubles. Wins from senior Carol Lee, senior Mahak Jain, and Sharabura were particularly impressive, with Lee clinching the win at the top position.

​​However, singles play was intense as neither Tech or Notre Dame could really pull away. Tech took the first sets, but Notre Dame fought hard, pushing four matches to a third set. Despite the Fighting Irish’s resilience, highlighted by wins from senior Julia Andreach, junior Nibi Ghosh and senior Yashna Yellayi in three-set battles, the Jackets won on courts two, three and six. Cruz’s win on court three was particularly notable since she clinched the match for Tech in a tight battle. The victory improved Tech’s record to 11-7 overall and 7-3 in ACC play.

The Jackets mens’ team had a challenging start to their week, facing No. 15 Florida State on March 28. Despite a strong effort in doubles, Tech fell just short in a thrilling 4-3 match. A bright spot for the Jackets happened when senior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc of Florida State, who had been unbeaten in singles play since last season, was finally bested by Tech senior Andres Martin in a straight-sets victory.

One standout moment came from when Seminole freshman Azariah Rusher, stepped in at the last moment on court six. After winning a tense first-set tiebreaker, Rusher dominated the second set 6-2, capturing a crucial point for Florida State and demonstrating the depth of talent within the Seminoles’ squad.

However, the Jackets bounced back on March 30 against the University of Miami, securing a 4-1 victory. The team started strong by winning the doubles point, with the the No. 48 ranked pair of senior Marcus McDaniel and senior Keshav Chopra securing a key win on court one. In singles, Tech took control with wins from junior Rohan Sachdev and freshman Krish Arora putting the Jackets in the lead. Martin secured a victory with a hard-fought win on the top court. The match clincher came from freshman Richard Biagiotti stepping up on court four to secure the win for Tech over Miami senior Adrian Burdet.

Tech’s tennis teams continue to show why they cannot be underestimated in the ACC. With strategic play in doubles and resilience in singles, both teams have displayed exceptional skill and teamwork. As the season progresses, the Jackets look to maintain their momentum and aim for higher achievements in the conference standings and beyond.

The women’s team is set to continue their homestand against Clemson on April 5, looking to extend their winning streak and solidify their ACC standing. The men’s team aims to build on their victory against Miami and continue their pursuit of success in a highly competitive ACC that will show fans the true mettle of this team in competitive sets and matches as they look to make noise at the conference championships in two weeks in Cary, N.C.