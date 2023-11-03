Women’s basketball looks to make noise in ACC

Entering the ACC tournament as a no. 14 seed, getting out-rebounded by 20 boards and suffering a narrow first-round exit against a beatable Boston College team certainly was not the season ending that the 2022-23 Jackets envisioned. At a 13-17 record, they barely resembled the 2021-22 squad that ranked sixth in the ACC and made a run to the ACC quarterfinals and the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The team also lost key talent in former guards Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson, as well as center Nerea Hermosa. All three played in thirty games for the Jackets — Swartz and Jackson as starters — and made huge contributions during their minutes. Jackson’s 37.7 percentage from three-point range comfortably led the team while Swartz was the only Jacket to average double-digit points at 12.7 points per game. Hermosa’s defensive rebounding was critical to keeping opposing offenses from easy layups and shots within the key. Her size also will be missed on a Jackets offense that now only has one center — freshman Ariadna Termis.

Despite their losses, the Jackets are poised to rebound this season with a lineup featuring an intriguing youth movement, two critical transfers and clear vision for the type of team they want to be. At the ACC Tip-Off media event in late October, head coach Nell Fortner alluded to “pushing the pace better” and the intriguing versatility in the Jackets’ lineup.

Fortner’s desire for an uptempo pace starts with sophomore guard Tonie Morgan. As a freshman in 2022-23, she made the ACC All-Freshman team, led the Jackets in total assists and averaged the second most points with 9.8. Furthermore, her sophomore backcourt partner, guard Kara Dunn, and sophomore forward Kayla Black- shear also showed potential in their freshman seasons. Although Dunn missed the end of last sea- son with injury, her 42.9 shooting percentage from the field was the second-highest on the team, and she earned a starting role in the last fourteen games. She is also a good defender, recording 22 steals. Blackshear’s presence in the frontcourt will also be critical on both sides of the ball. She led the Jackets in rebounds per game, and Fortner has noted the versatility that she brings to the lineup.