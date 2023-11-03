Volleyball goes north, wins pair of ACC matches

Tech Volleyball topped both the Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange this week, earning them their ninth and 10th ACC victories of the season and tying them at fourth for the most season wins in program history.

On Friday, Oct. 27, the Jackets took on the Eagles in a five set game. Tech took the lead in the end, ultimately taking three sets in the match to Boston’s two.

The Eagles took an early charge of the first set, leaving Tech lagging behind 4-0. They continued to hold their own throughout the set, making several runs that left them on top of the Jackets. Boston finished the first set 25-20, taking a quick 1-0 lead in the match.

Tech evened the playing field in the second set, with senior outside hitter Tamara Otene and sophomore right side-hitter/middle blocker Anna Boezi bringing them to a three point lead. Boston soon fought back, bringing the score up to 4-4, but the tie barely held before a timely Jackets run.

With the help of senior setter/ defensive specialist Liz Patterson’s strong serves, the Jackets earned the next consecutive four points, bringing them back into the lead. The Eagles then fought themselves into a two point lead, which was soon extinguished after freshman setter Heloise Soares was subbed in and led a strong offense, putting Tech up by five points. Ultimately, the Jackets took the set in a 25-19 victory and evened it up.