Transfers to make big impact for men’s basketball

After a season where Tech basketball struggled to be competitive in the ACC, newly hired athletic director J Batt insisted a monumental change was necessary. His first order of business was firing then head coach Josh Pastner and hiring NBA veteran Damon Stoudamire in hopes of revitalizing the historic success of the program. Stoudamire has college and NBA experience coaching, as he was the 2020 WCC Coach of the Year at Pacific University and a multi-year assistant in the NBA with the Boston Celtics organization. Batt, along with the Jacket community, believe that Stoudamire can regain what was special for the Jackets in the 1990’s when Lethal Weapon 3, consisting of Kenny Anderson, Brian Oliver and Dennis Scott, dominated the ACC. With the addition of Stoudamire came a reworking of the lineup, mainly through 24/7 Sport’s 19th ranked transfer portal class.

This new transfer class was built on potential for the future. One of the first players Stoudamire targeted was junior guard Kowacie Reeves, Jr. from the University of Florida. Reeves came out of high school as a four-star prospect and made an impact on the Gators, using his long athletic build as an advantage. Averaging 8.5 points-per-game last season and shooting 37% from the field, Reeves will give the Jackets a reliable option on the wing to complement returning junior guards Miles Kelly and Deebo Coleman. Going forward, Reeves will need to continue to improve on his three-point shooting, converting on 27% of his looks from the arc.