Men’s and women’s XC place top 10 in the ACC

Tech cross country has been riding a series of impressive finishes all year in preparation for the ACC Championship race. Circled on the calendar all season, the day of the ACC Championships came, and the Jackets traveled to Tallahassee, Florida on Friday, Oct. 27 in hopes of improving from last year’s men’s and women’s 10th and 11th place respective finishes.

The day started with the men’s 8k race at 8:40 a.m. where junior John Higinbotham led the charge for the Jackets. Higinbotham crossed the halfway mark tied with Pittsburgh junior Peyton Geehrer at 50th with a time of 11:50, holding a pace of 4:45 per mile. Just five seconds behind was senior Devin Wade in 72nd place, holding a pace of 4:47. However, to have a shot at a top 10 team placement, the Jackets would need runners to move up before the finish and they did just that.

The Jackets top five runners were able to post a solid scoring as Higinbotham kept his first place mark on the team with a finishing time of 24:12 in 46th place. Sophomore Joey Sandel worked his way past Wade with an excellent second half race and came in just three seconds after Higinbotham with a 24:15 mark at 51st place. Wade was just six seconds behind Sandel with a 24:21 time at 58th. The last two to score for Tech were graduate Zach Jaeger and senior Myles Collins with finishes at 24:29 and 24:43 respectively. With the top five placing 46th, 51st, 58th, 65th and 82nd, the men’s team scored 280 with an average finish time of 24:24 and a spread of 30 seconds between runners. The 280 points were enough to earn a 10th place team finish for the Jackets, just three points behind Pittsburgh in ninth.