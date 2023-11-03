Jackets swarm UNC on Homecoming

On a night that former football head coach Paul Johnson was honored for being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, Tech produced a performance that Coach Johnson would be proud of with a 46-42 win over the 17th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. The win was current head coach Brent Key’s fourth ranked win against ACC opponents and the first ranked home win of his tenure.

The Jackets started the game off slowly, falling into a 14-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter; however, the offense woke up in the second quarter. On Tech’s first drive, they scored on an explosive play from redshirt sophomore wide receiver Malik Rutherford, who caught a screen pass at the 42-yard line and sliced through the defense on his way to the endzone for Tech’s first score of the game. However, the Jackets were unable to stop the Tar Heel offense who made the score 21-7. Tech would immediately respond on the next drive thanks to a 35-yard touchdown throw from redshirt sophomore quarterback Haynes King to redshirt junior tight end Brett Seither to once again cut the lead down to seven. The Tech defense made a huge stop to force a three-and-out for the North Carolina offense. Starting their next drive from their own 14-yard line, the Jackets moved the ball down the field quickly thanks to a 43-yard throw from King to freshman wide receiver Eric Singleton, Jr. to move the offense to the North Carolina 38-yard line. Redshirt senior running back Dontae Smith would then push the jackets into the red zone on three straight runs. King would then connect with Rutherford once again as he dove into the endzone for his second score of the game, making the score 21-21. The Tar Heels would respond with a touchdown of their own to make the score 28- 21 with just 45 seconds remaining in the half. With just under a minute to muster up a drive, Tech would start from their own 25-yard line, where they moved swiftly into Tar Heel territory thanks to a trio of chunk passes from King to Singleton. The Jackets would then send out red-shirt freshman kicker Aidan Birr who would knock through the 40-yard field goal as time expired to make the score 28-24 at the half.