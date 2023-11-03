Cricket World Cup heating up, India atop standings

Every four years, there is a special excitement around the world of cricket with the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup. This year’s tournament brings together 10 teams competing for the sport’s top title from Oct. 5 to Nov. 19 throughout India. The teams competing in the 2023 edition of the World Cup are India, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and, the defending champions, England. This World Cup is also known as the 50-50 World Cup. 50-50 matches consist of each team batting one inning, comprising 50 overs. Each over consists of six balls, where the batter can score between zero to six runs. At a time on the pitch, there are two batters with one being on strike and the other being a second runner with the roles switching up depending on the previous ball; from a fielding perspective, there are 11 fielders on the pitch, including the bowler. Bowlers deliver the ball towards the batter, who stands in front of the wicket. The team that bats first sets the “chase” or the runs needed, and the second team attempts to score more runs in their inning. An inning concludes when a team loses 10 wickets — 10 players get out; they reach the end of the 50 overs or, in the case of the second team, they reach their run chase score.

50-50 World Cup matches test a variety of factors for teams. With every game outdoors, the weather plays a large role in the team’s performance. For example, the pitches in India tend to favor the batters as the pitch soil enables less of a bounce and a spin. Additionally, cricket has two main types of bowlers: spinners and fast bowlers. Overcast and windy conditions help the fast bowlers. These conditions are common around pitches globally, such as in Australia and England, but in India, the weather does not provide the bowlers this advantage. Another tricky aspect, which is particular to the 50-50 style, is the tests of depth, stamina and endurance. The 50-50 style is a longer format, which brings in a greater need for the batters to play with greater control and understanding of when to take risks for extra runs. In this style, a match can last up to seven or eight hours.

This year’s World Cup has been exciting and has consisted of multiple high-scoring affairs. Each team plays in a round-robin style with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. Currently, as it stands on Oct. 30, India sits atop the table with a perfect 6-0 record, followed by South Africa with one loss then New Zealand and Australia with two losses. Afghanistan is right on the outside of the top four with three losses.

The defending champions, England, sit at the bottom, having only one win to their name. South Africa has led a high powered batting attack, leading all teams with 1,998 runs thus far. Their top totals to this point have been 428 runs against Sri Lanka, 399 runs against England and 382 against Bangladesh. South Africa’s strong batting has been led by Quinton de Kock, who leads the tournament with 431 runs. Australia has also been one of the strongest batting teams, having recorded 1,745 runs. Most notably, in their outing against the Netherlands, the team scored 399 runs. The highlight of the match was Glenn Maxwell hitting the fastest World Cup century, needing only 40 balls to do so.