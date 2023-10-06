Volleyball tops pair of ACC foes on the road

Coming off wins against Clemson and NC State the previous weekend, the Jackets traveled up to Blacksburg, Virginia, Friday night to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies. While Virginia Tech opened the season on a hot streak, winning in their first 10 matches, they entered the Tech game on a three game skid.

The first set was a quick indication of which team had the confidence entering the match. Tech opened up to a quick 11-6 lead thanks to a great service run from fifth year libero Paola Pimentel that included two aces. While Virginia Tech tried to battle back to all square, another long service run from senior setter Bella D’Amico and multiple kills from emerging superstar freshman outside hitter Larissa Mendes gave the Jackets a commanding lead that they would not relinquish. A timely, decisive kill from graduate middle blocker Afedo Manyang closed out the convincing opening set in favor of the Jackets 25-16.

The second set was much the same as the first set. Tech started with the serve, and junior outside hitter Bianca Bertolino roped off three aces with her powerful topspin serve and opened a quick 5-0 lead. Great play from sophomore middle blocker Liv Mogridge defined much of the rest of the set. Not only did Mogridge have three kills, but she also had a couple of critical service aces to help lead the Jackets to a dominant second set victory by a score of 25-14.