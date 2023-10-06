Football collapses, loses to Bowling Green 38-27

Coming off an ACC road win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Tech returned back to Bobby Dodd to take on the Bowling Green Falcons. Since Tech entered the game as 21 point favorites, this was expected to be a clean, simple win for the Jackets in their pursuit of a bowl game. Instead, it was the exact opposite.

The Jackets won the coin toss and took the ball, setting up redshirt sophomore quarterback Haynes King to continue his performance from last week. He took about 17 seconds to get comfortable, finding true freshman receiver Eric Singleton Jr. on an explosive 53-yard throw for the early touchdown. With the score, Singleton extended his games with a touchdown streak to five games, which also happened to be the first five games of his career.

The Jackets’ defense also impressed early. Sophomore defensive tackle Eddie Kelly, junior defensive tackle Zeek Biggers and junior defensive tackle Makius Scott burst into the backfield to take down Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak, forcing a long third down that the Falcons could not convert. In their second appearance, King and the offense kept rolling. Redshirt sophomore receiver Malik Rutherford took a screen pass for an additional 19 yards while redshirt sophomore running back Jamal Haynes tacked on the same amount after surging through the Bowling Green defense. King capped off the excellent five-play drive by hitting junior receiver Christian Leary in the end zone to go up 14-0 in only two minutes of offense. From their first two offensive drives, the Tech offense looked organized, sharp and entirely overwhelming for the weaker Falcons defense to handle.

Unfortunately, the Falcons offense found life. Even though the Tech defense played off-coverage to prevent bigplays, they struggled with tackling and allowed backup Bowling Green quarterback Camden Orth to score on a one-yard touchdown run. A poor defensive drive coincided with the first three-and-out for the Jackets offense and put the defense right back on the field. The tackling issues persisted as Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart broke a Tech tackle for an explosive 11-yard run. Thankfully, Tech’s secondary held firm; redshirt junior cornerback Kenan Johnson had an excellent pass breakup on third down.