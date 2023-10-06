2023-24 schedules drop for basketball programs

Tech’s basketball schedules have been released for both the men’s and women’s teams with over 33 home games for Jacket’s fans to enjoy. The men’s team will play 16 games in McCamish Pavilion with 10 of them being against ACC opponents. The women’s team has one more home contest than the men with 17 for the season with nine being against ACC opponents. The competitive home openers for the Jackets are on Nov. 6, as there is a double header with the women’s team playing at 11 a.m. against Coastal Carolina and the men playing at 7:30 p.m. against Georgia Southern to complete a full opening slate for both Tech basketball programs.

The men’s team is undergoing a big change as they are moving on from former Head Coach Josh Pastner to former Celtics assistant and now Head Coach Damon Stoudamire. The coaching changes have brought a lot of interest to the Jackets. Alongside Coach Stoudamire, junior guard Miles Kelly returns after being last year’s leading scorer and looks to elevate his level of play. With all the buzz around the men’s program, the games are sure to give Jacket fans something to keep an eye on.

The men’s program will have many intriguing match ups throughout the season, but some of the most exciting come when Tech tips off against a few of the nation’s top programs. After the home opener, Tech will take on Duke on Dec. 2 which should be an intriguing game as Duke is projected to be one of the top teams in all of college basketball. Tech is also due to take on Virginia, who