Football bringing in big wave of talent

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Tech football program this summer. They are coming off of a 5-7 season, marking their most wins in the post Paul Johnson era. They will enter the new season with Coach Brent Key as the official new head coach, along with his revamped staff.

A critical part to head coaching in college is not only the on-field impact, but the ability to bring in new talent through both recruiting and, in today’s NCAA, the transfer portal. After landing 16 commits from the transfer portal, Key looked to build off of that momentum in adding talent in the class of 2024 recruiting class.

After taking over as the interim head coach last season, it quickly became apparent the new culture that Key has been instilling. He has focused on building a culture around playing tough and with passion on every down. His passion and emotion have been some of the major pieces that have won over hearts since he took on the interim tag.

This is something that has also caught the eye of plenty of prospective recruits as Tech has been able to have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. June was an important month for Tech football’s Class of 2024 recruits, landing 14 verbal commitments. Currently, all outlets have Tech ranked as a Top 20 bringing in big wave of talent recruiting class. This would be Tech’s first time since 2007’s class with a top 20 ranking.