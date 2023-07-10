Football bringing in big wave of talent

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Tech football program this summer. They are coming off of a 5-7 season, marking their most wins in the post Paul Johnson era. They will enter the new season with Coach Brent Key as the official new head coach, along with his revamped staff.
A critical part to head coaching in college is not only the on-field impact, but the ability to bring in new talent through both recruiting and, in today’s NCAA, the transfer portal. After landing 16 commits from the transfer portal, Key looked to build off of that momentum in adding talent in the class of 2024 recruiting class.
After taking over as the interim head coach last season, it quickly became apparent the new culture that Key has been instilling. He has focused on building a culture around playing tough and with passion on every down. His passion and emotion have been some of the major pieces that have won over hearts since he took on the interim tag.
This is something that has also caught the eye of plenty of prospective recruits as Tech has been able to have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. June was an important month for Tech football’s Class of 2024 recruits, landing 14 verbal commitments. Currently, all outlets have Tech ranked as a Top 20 bringing in big wave of talent recruiting class. This would be Tech’s first time since 2007’s class with a top 20 ranking.
Tech has been able to land several top in-state prospects. In the month of June alone, they were able to land seven in-state commitments from a wide range of positions. From Georgia, there are several 3-star commits on both offense and defense. Some of the no-table commits include tight ends Luke Harpring from Atlanta and David Prince from Brunswick and Athlete Trajen Greco, a versatile playmaker who can make plays on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
The biggest in-state name from this signing period is Christopher Jackson, a four- star defensive end from Tucker. He has exciting potential as an edge rusher. He is also one of the only recruits to come from Tucker High School, less than an hour northeast of Tech’s campus.
One of the ways that Tech has been able to spread the Tech name to local talent has been through hosting a 7 v 7 football tournament for some of the top high schools in the state. Over the years, this event has continuously grown. Last year, 40 schools participated, and this year there are 86 participants. Through this event, high school students can build relationships with the Tech coaching staff and explore the team facilities while showing their talents. The coaches can get the opportunity to interact with prospective players and share their passion for the program, a hallmark of the Key culture. The players can also learn about the Tech experience and put their talents on display.
Coach Key and his staff have been able to expand the reach of their recruiting efforts and have landed several commits from outside Georgia as well. This has been headlined by four-star wide receiver Koby
Young from New Orleans. He is currently the highest-rated player in the class of 2024 with commits. He can be an impact player on the offensive side and make a large impact in the passing game and special teams.
Additionally, Tech added numerous other players from around the nation. These included quarterback Graham Knowles from Southlake, running backs Khamani Alexander from Miami, and Jaedon Matthews from Scottsdale and defensive tackle
Landen Marshall from Andalusia. So far, Coach Key and his staff have been able to land an exciting class of 2024 full of prospects for several positions.
This has led them to having a high class ranking and being the 3rd best recruiting class in the ACC. They look to build off this momentum as they have several more potential prospects on the horizon to add to this class. These new recruits will be bringing a great deal of excitement to the Flats in the coming seasons.