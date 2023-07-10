Atlanta Hawks build up depth in NBA Draft

Coming into the 2023 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks needed to capitalize on depth, but they didn’t have a shot at the premium picks.

Victor Wembanyama, former Metropolitans-92 center, an absurd 7’5 blend of unstoppable offense and rim protection who dominated French basketball, went to the San Antonio Spurs with the 1st overall pick. Nothing besides a Trae Young trade could have put the Hawks in position to take the wildly athletic G-League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson or sharp-shooting Alabama forward Brandon Miller at picks 2 or 3.

Instead, the Hawks had the 15th and 46th picks in a class lauded for the depth of skill available across its two rounds. Viable rotation players were expected to be available deep into the draft and that’s exactly what Atlanta needed. Greater depth might have helped the Hawks advance past a Game 6 loss to the Boston Celtics in the 2023 playoffs as team shooting and defense trailed off in the clutch. This draft class presented a major opportunity for Atlanta to add the necessary pieces for a return to the Eastern Conference finals.

On paper, the Hawks added a perfect complement to an already strong guard rotation with the 15th overall pick: Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin.

After last year’s selection of Duke guard AJ Griffin and a blockbuster trade for Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, some fans might have seen Bufkin as redundant since he is likely going to be the fourth guard on the roster. Given the Hawks’ needs for bigger defenders and options at the forward spot, it is an understandable concern; however, the 6’4, 190lb guard’s scoring and defensive skill fit perfectly with Griffin, Murray and Young.